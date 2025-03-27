Salman Khan Breaks Silence on Death Threats from Lawrence Bishnoi

Salman Khan’s Statement on Death Threats During the promotion of the film Sikandar, when the media asked Salman Khan whether he was afraid of the threats he had been receiving from Lawrence Bishnoi, he responded that everything was in the hands of God and Allah. He added that his lifespan was already written and that the only difficulty arose when he had to move around with so many people. Hearing this, the fans present were also surprised. People remarked that Salman Khan did not seem concerned about himself at all and that he thought only about his family rather than himself.

Lawrence Bishnoi has been issuing death threats to Salman Khan. This stems from an incident during the shooting of Salman Khan’s film “Hum Saath Saath Hain,” where Khan allegedly killed a blackbuck. This deeply offended the Bishnoi community, who revere the blackbuck. In 2018, during an appearance in a Jodhpur court, Bishnoi stated, “We will kill Salman Khan. Once we take action, everyone will know. I haven’t done anything yet.” Since then, Salman Khan has received numerous threats.

The matter took a serious turn in April 2024 when shots were fired at Salman Khan’s residence. Two miscreants indiscriminately fired at Khan’s balcony before fleeing. Subsequently, Salman Khan’s close friend, Baba Siddiqui, was also murdered. Even then, Lawrence Bishnoi claimed responsibility and threatened to do the same to Salman Khan. Following these incidents, Salman Khan’s security was heightened.