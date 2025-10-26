Salman Khan Declared Terrorist by Pakistan Government After Controversial Statement

Salman Khan (Image: Patrika)
Salman Khan: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is often in the news due to the allegations made by Abhinav Kashyap. However, currently, a statement made by him has caused an uproar on social media. It is reported that Bollywood superstars Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Salman Khan attended the 'Joy Forum 2025' event held in Riyadh. During a conversation there, Salman Khan expressed his views on Balochistan and Pakistan. Since then, his statement has been going viral on social media, with users flooding it with comments. Let's find out the whole story.
Salman Khan's statement is being interpreted in various ways by people. According to reports, the Pakistani government has declared Salman Khan a terrorist under the Anti-Terrorism Act for referring to Balochistan as a separate country. Not only this, but the actor has also been included in the Fourth Schedule list by Pakistan's Shehbaz government.
During the event, Bollywood actor Salman Khan was speaking about Indian films and their popularity. He mentioned that Saudi Arabia has a large film audience because many people come to work there not only from India but also from Balochistan, Afghanistan, and Pakistan. As soon as Salman Khan's statement surfaced on social media, users began posting mixed reactions. Some praised his statement, while others were not happy. Some commented that it was good to know Salman referred to Balochistan as separate from Pakistan, while others expressed happiness that celebrities are also speaking in support of India.
One user wrote, "Haha, Bhai Salman has managed to 'scare' Pakistan with just a slip of the tongue! Calling Balochistan separate at the Joy Forum – this is a masterstroke of soft diplomacy. Now Pakistan has called him a 'terrorist', but the Baloch people are happy."
Another user said, "A man with a spine... this is what you call hitting them where it hurts... what our government can never say, he said... and let me reiterate; Balochistan is not Pakistan."
However, some users have called Salman's statement incorrect. One user questioned, "If Balochistan is a part of Pakistan, then why was it mentioned separately? Was it just a mistake during the statement, or did Salman say it intentionally?"
On the other hand, some have even stated, "Salman Khan has also accepted that Balochistan is a separate country." One user expressed their displeasure, writing, "One should not expect precise political statements from Bollywood actors."
For your information, Balochistan is the largest province of Pakistan. There has been a long-standing separatist movement in Balochistan. People have been demanding Balochistan as a separate country for years. Not only this, but Baloch people have claimed for years that they were forcibly merged into Pakistan, and the central government condemns them. Pakistan does not want to separate Balochistan because it has abundant natural resources. For this reason, Balochistan is always in the midst of political controversies. However, there has been no reaction from Salman Khan so far, while the debate continues on social media.
