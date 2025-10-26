Salman Khan Declared Terrorist by Pakistan Government After Controversial Statement

For your information, Balochistan is the largest province of Pakistan. There has been a long-standing separatist movement in Balochistan. People have been demanding Balochistan as a separate country for years. Not only this, but Baloch people have claimed for years that they were forcibly merged into Pakistan, and the central government condemns them. Pakistan does not want to separate Balochistan because it has abundant natural resources. For this reason, Balochistan is always in the midst of political controversies. However, there has been no reaction from Salman Khan so far, while the debate continues on social media.