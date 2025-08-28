Salman Khan Family Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi

Despite being Muslim, Salman Khan holds Lord Ganesha in high regard, and his entire family regularly performs prayers. The now-viral video of Bhaijaan shows him performing the aarti of Lord Ganesha with his parents, brothers Arbaaz and Sohail, and sisters Arpita and Alvira. Everyone holds aarti plates, and they are seen offering prayers with complete devotion. The room's floral and lighting decorations look exquisite, and the atmosphere is filled with devotion due to the chanting of mantras.