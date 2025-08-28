Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Salman Khan Family Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi

Salman Khan's entire family celebrates every festival with great fanfare. This time, the Khan family installed Ganeshji at Arpita Khan's home. A video of this has gone viral and is being widely appreciated.

Mumbai

Patrika Desk

Aug 28, 2025

Salman Khan: Bollywood's Bhaijaan, Salman Khan, frequently remains in the headlines. He's once again the subject of discussion during Ganesh Chaturthi. Salman Khan, along with his family and close friends, gathered at his sister Arpita Khan's home to perform the aarti of Bappa. A video of this celebration is going viral on social media, showing the entire family immersed in devotion to Lord Ganesha.

Video from Salman's Home Surfaces

Despite being Muslim, Salman Khan holds Lord Ganesha in high regard, and his entire family regularly performs prayers. The now-viral video of Bhaijaan shows him performing the aarti of Lord Ganesha with his parents, brothers Arbaaz and Sohail, and sisters Arpita and Alvira. Everyone holds aarti plates, and they are seen offering prayers with complete devotion. The room's floral and lighting decorations look exquisite, and the atmosphere is filled with devotion due to the chanting of mantras.

The Khan Family Sets an Example of Brotherhood

The Khan family has been celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi for a long time, showcasing their unity and brotherhood. This video also proves that worship transcends religious boundaries. The video has elicited diverse comments.

People Commenting on Social Media

One social media fan praised the family for exemplifying secularism, while other users stated that the Salman Khan family has always been an ideal family, and there is much to learn from them.

English News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Salman Khan Family Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi
