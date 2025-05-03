Salman Khan Pulls Out of Film with Sanjay Dutt, Know the Reason

Social Media Outrage Over ‘Ganga Ram’ The film ‘Ganga Ram’ was to be directed by debutant Krish Ahir, with Salman’s character named ‘Ganga’ and Sanjay Dutt’s character named ‘Ram’. As soon as this information came out, negative reactions started appearing on social media. Fans expressed their displeasure with the title and expressed concern about the film’s potential failure.

Salman Khan Puts the Film on Hold Salman Khan According to a Bollywood Hungama report, Salman Khan has decided to put the film on hold. Reports suggest that a few days after the release of 'Sikandar', Salman met with some of his close fans. In the conversation, the fans expressed their apprehensions about 'Ganga Ram'. Salman took their concerns seriously and said he would consider them. Within a few days, the film was stopped. This news will surely disappoint fans who were eager to see both stars together.

Now Considering New Scripts After putting ‘Ganga Ram’ on hold, Salman Khan is now busy in meetings with new directors and producers. It is reported that he is considering scripts from filmmakers like Kabir Khan, Ali Abbas Zafar and Sooraj Barjatya. This means that Salman wants to make a comeback with a solid story next time.