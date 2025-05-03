scriptSalman Khan Pulls Out of Film with Sanjay Dutt, Know the Reason | Salman Khan Pulls Out of Film with Sanjay Dutt, Disappointing Fans | Latest News | Patrika News
Tafe MF Logo
Bollywood

Salman Khan Pulls Out of Film with Sanjay Dutt, Know the Reason

Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt were to appear together on screen after almost 13 years, but now their upcoming film has been shelved.

May 03, 2025 / 04:55 pm

Patrika Desk

salman-khan-and-sanjay-dutt-ganga-ram-film-shelved-galwan-project-planned

Sanjay Dutt & Salman Khan

Salman Khan And Sanjay Dutt Film: Superstar Salman Khan is now appearing more serious than before about his fans’ opinions. The recently released film ‘Sikandar’ did not receive the expected response.

Following its flop, Salman Khan was in discussions about his next film, ‘Ganga Ram’, in which he was to share the screen with his friend and brother, Sanjay Dutt. But now, news is that this film has been shelved.

Social Media Outrage Over ‘Ganga Ram’

The film ‘Ganga Ram’ was to be directed by debutant Krish Ahir, with Salman’s character named ‘Ganga’ and Sanjay Dutt’s character named ‘Ram’. As soon as this information came out, negative reactions started appearing on social media. Fans expressed their displeasure with the title and expressed concern about the film’s potential failure.

Salman Khan Puts the Film on Hold

Salman Khan And Sanjay Dutt Film
Salman Khan
According to a Bollywood Hungama report, Salman Khan has decided to put the film on hold. Reports suggest that a few days after the release of ‘Sikandar’, Salman met with some of his close fans. In the conversation, the fans expressed their apprehensions about ‘Ganga Ram’. Salman took their concerns seriously and said he would consider them. Within a few days, the film was stopped. This news will surely disappoint fans who were eager to see both stars together.

Now Considering New Scripts

After putting ‘Ganga Ram’ on hold, Salman Khan is now busy in meetings with new directors and producers. It is reported that he is considering scripts from filmmakers like Kabir Khan, Ali Abbas Zafar and Sooraj Barjatya. This means that Salman wants to make a comeback with a solid story next time.

Film Based on Galwan Valley

It is also being said that Salman Khan is now planning to make a film based on the 2020 India-China clash in the Galwan Valley. He is in talks with director Apoorva Lakhia on this subject.

News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Salman Khan Pulls Out of Film with Sanjay Dutt, Know the Reason

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Chardham Yatra 2025: Registration Mandatory, Check These Details Before You Go

Pilgrimage Trips

Chardham Yatra 2025: Registration Mandatory, Check These Details Before You Go

in 5 hours

Salman Khan Pulls Out of Film with Sanjay Dutt, Know the Reason

Bollywood

Salman Khan Pulls Out of Film with Sanjay Dutt, Know the Reason

in 5 hours

Mithun Chakraborty Reveals Creativity Secrets at WAVES 2025, Audience in Splits

Bollywood

Mithun Chakraborty Reveals Creativity Secrets at WAVES 2025, Audience in Splits

in 4 hours

Goa Temple Stampede Kills 7, Injures Over 50

National News

Goa Temple Stampede Kills 7, Injures Over 50

in 2 hours

Latest Bollywood

Sobhita Dhulipala Pregnancy Rumours

Bollywood

Sobhita Dhulipala Pregnancy Rumours

in 4 hours

Mithun Chakraborty Reveals Creativity Secrets at WAVES 2025, Audience in Splits

Bollywood

Mithun Chakraborty Reveals Creativity Secrets at WAVES 2025, Audience in Splits

in 4 hours

Nirmal Kapoor Passes Away; Funeral Today in Mumbai

Bollywood

Nirmal Kapoor Passes Away; Funeral Today in Mumbai

in 52 minutes

Anil Kapoor's Mother, Nirmal Kapoor, Passes Away

Bollywood

Anil Kapoor's Mother, Nirmal Kapoor, Passes Away

2 hours ago

Trending Entertainment News

Salman Khan Pulls Out of Film with Sanjay Dutt, Know the Reason

बॉलीवुड

Salman Khan Pulls Out of Film with Sanjay Dutt, Know the Reason

in 5 hours

Sobhita Dhulipala Pregnancy Rumours

बॉलीवुड

Sobhita Dhulipala Pregnancy Rumours

in 4 hours

Mithun Chakraborty Reveals Creativity Secrets at WAVES 2025, Audience in Splits

बॉलीवुड

Mithun Chakraborty Reveals Creativity Secrets at WAVES 2025, Audience in Splits

in 4 hours

Nirmal Kapoor Passes Away; Funeral Today in Mumbai

बॉलीवुड

Nirmal Kapoor Passes Away; Funeral Today in Mumbai

in 52 minutes

Anil Kapoor's Mother, Nirmal Kapoor, Passes Away

बॉलीवुड

Anil Kapoor's Mother, Nirmal Kapoor, Passes Away

2 hours ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.