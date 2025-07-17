Salman Khan Sweats Over Galwan Battle Film Fight Scenes

Superstar Salman Khan's film, 'Battle of Galwan', is based on the India-China clash. Filming will soon commence in the icy mountains of Leh-Ladakh, where the actor will be shooting intensely for several days. He will even have to shoot in freezing water for eight days, which has left Salman Khan slightly apprehensive. In an interview, the actor stated, "Shooting is about to begin in 10 days. This is going to be quite difficult for me. It will be a completely physical action sequence in the icy waters of Leh-Ladakh. We will be in the melting fresh water for eight consecutive days. I am a little scared about this fight scene, but I will do it."