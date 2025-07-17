17 July 2025,

Thursday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

INDvsENG

TAFE MF Logo

Weather

Bihar Election 2025

Iran Israel Conflict

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

Bollywood

Salman Khan Sweats Over Galwan Battle Film Fight Scenes

A major update has been announced for Salman Khan's film 'Battle of Galwan'. Read the full story to know.

Mumbai

Patrika Desk

Jul 17, 2025

Battle of Galwan की शूटिंग में सलमान खान का छूटा पसीना, कहा- फाइट सीन में अब डर लग...
Battle of Galwan (Image Source: Actor's X )

Salman Khan: Bollywood's action hero, Salman Khan, constantly remains in the headlines for one reason or another. His previous film, Sikander, was a box office flop. Following Sikander, Salman is now generating buzz for his upcoming film, 'Battle of Galwan'.

Salman Khan officially announced the film a few days ago, and since then, his fans have been eagerly awaiting updates. Recently, Salman Khan provided a significant update about the film.

Salman Khan Says - Feeling Scared About the Fight Scene

Superstar Salman Khan's film, 'Battle of Galwan', is based on the India-China clash. Filming will soon commence in the icy mountains of Leh-Ladakh, where the actor will be shooting intensely for several days. He will even have to shoot in freezing water for eight days, which has left Salman Khan slightly apprehensive. In an interview, the actor stated, "Shooting is about to begin in 10 days. This is going to be quite difficult for me. It will be a completely physical action sequence in the icy waters of Leh-Ladakh. We will be in the melting fresh water for eight consecutive days. I am a little scared about this fight scene, but I will do it."

It's worth noting that Salman Khan has also undergone a significant physical transformation for 'Battle of Galwan'.

Battle of Galwan Based on a True Story

The film is being directed by Apoorv Lakhia. 'Battle of Galwan' is based on the bravery of Colonel Santosh Babu, who led the 16 Bihar Regiment during the 2020 Galwan Valley clash with Chinese soldiers. The film is based on a true story from the book India's Most Fearless 3 by Shiv Aroor and Rahul Singh. Salman Khan portrays Colonel Santosh Babu, with Chitrangda Singh appearing in the opposing role.

Share the news:

Published on:

17 Jul 2025 03:39 pm

English News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Salman Khan Sweats Over Galwan Battle Film Fight Scenes
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

India Vs Eng Test

Iran Israel Conflict Latest Updates

Ahmedabad Air India Plane Crashs

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.