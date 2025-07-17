Salman Khan Sweats Over Galwan Battle Film Fight Scenes

Salman Khan: Bollywood's action hero, Salman Khan, constantly remains in the headlines for one reason or another. His previous film, Sikander, was a box office flop. Following Sikander, Salman is now generating buzz for his upcoming film, 'Battle of Galwan'.
Salman Khan officially announced the film a few days ago, and since then, his fans have been eagerly awaiting updates. Recently, Salman Khan provided a significant update about the film.
Superstar Salman Khan's film, 'Battle of Galwan', is based on the India-China clash. Filming will soon commence in the icy mountains of Leh-Ladakh, where the actor will be shooting intensely for several days. He will even have to shoot in freezing water for eight days, which has left Salman Khan slightly apprehensive. In an interview, the actor stated, "Shooting is about to begin in 10 days. This is going to be quite difficult for me. It will be a completely physical action sequence in the icy waters of Leh-Ladakh. We will be in the melting fresh water for eight consecutive days. I am a little scared about this fight scene, but I will do it."
It's worth noting that Salman Khan has also undergone a significant physical transformation for 'Battle of Galwan'.
The film is being directed by Apoorv Lakhia. 'Battle of Galwan' is based on the bravery of Colonel Santosh Babu, who led the 16 Bihar Regiment during the 2020 Galwan Valley clash with Chinese soldiers. The film is based on a true story from the book India's Most Fearless 3 by Shiv Aroor and Rahul Singh. Salman Khan portrays Colonel Santosh Babu, with Chitrangda Singh appearing in the opposing role.