Salman Khan Postpones UK Tour After Pahalgam Attack

Salman Khan Makes Big Announcement Salman Khan shared a post related to his UK tour on his official Instagram. He wrote, “In light of the recent tragic events in Kashmir, and with a very heavy heart, we have made the difficult decision to postpone ‘The Bollywood Big One Show UK’ scheduled for May 4th and 5th in Manchester and London. While we understand our fans’ anticipation for these shows…”

Salman Khan Cancels UK Tour Salman Khan further wrote in the post, "We feel it is the right thing to do to pause the tour during this time of grief. We sincerely apologise for any disappointment or inconvenience caused and deeply appreciate your understanding and support. New dates will be announced soon." Following Salman Khan's decision, the comment section on social media has been flooded. One user praised him, writing, 'Good decision.' Another wrote, 'Tiger is still alive.' Many users are expressing their love for Bhaijaan by sharing fire and heart emojis on the post.