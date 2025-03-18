scriptSalman Khan's 'Sikandar Naache' Song Released | Latest News | Patrika News
Bollywood

Salman Khan's 'Sikandar Naache' Song Released

Salman Khan Sikandar Naache Song Out: The new song from the film ‘Sikandar’, titled ‘Sikandar Naache,’ has been released and is already creating a buzz on social media.

MumbaiMar 18, 2025 / 03:12 pm

Patrika Desk

Salman khan movie Sikandar title track

Salman khan movie Sikandar title track

Sikandar New Song Naache Released: Bollywood is set to be abuzz once again. Salman Khan’s new film, Sikandar, is soon to grace cinemas, but before its release, a new song has been dropped. Fans are already going crazy for Bhaijaan’s hook step in the song, which has quickly trended on social media since its release. Previously, two teasers for Sikandar were released, and now another song, the title track “Sikandar Naache”, has been unveiled.

Film Sikandar’s Title Track Released (Sikandar New Song Naache Released)

In Sikandar, Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna star in the lead roles. This marks their first collaboration, and their pairing is already a huge hit with fans. In the song “Sikandar Naache”, Salman Khan makes a spectacular entry in his signature Bhaijaan style. This song marks the return of the hit trio: Sajid Nadiadwala, Salman Khan, and choreographer Ahmed Khan. The song features a new, unique hook step from Salman Khan.

Salman Khan’s New Hook Step Wins Over Fans

The release date of Salman Khan’s film, Sikandar, is fast approaching. The makers are now engrossed in promotional activities. Reports suggest that the trailer is almost ready and will be released before advance bookings begin. Besides Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna, Sikandar also stars Sathyaraj, Kajal Aggarwal, and Prateik Babbar in pivotal roles. The film is slated for release on Eid 2025.

News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Salman Khan's 'Sikandar Naache' Song Released

