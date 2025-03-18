Salman Khan's 'Sikandar Naache' Song Released

Salman Khan Sikandar Naache Song Out: The new song from the film ‘Sikandar’, titled ‘Sikandar Naache,’ has been released and is already creating a buzz on social media.

Mumbai•Mar 18, 2025 / 03:12 pm• Patrika Desk

Salman khan movie Sikandar title track

Sikandar New Song Naache Released: Bollywood is set to be abuzz once again. Salman Khan’s new film, Sikandar, is soon to grace cinemas, but before its release, a new song has been dropped. Fans are already going crazy for Bhaijaan’s hook step in the song, which has quickly trended on social media since its release. Previously, two teasers for Sikandar were released, and now another song, the title track “Sikandar Naache”, has been unveiled.