Salman Khan’s Spy Thriller Shelved

Salman Khan to Play Indian Spy Salman Khan In this film, Salman Khan was to play the role of Indian spy Ravindra Kaushik. The actor had been cast in his biopic. Ravindra is known as 'Black Tiger' and is considered one of India's most daring intelligence agents.

Why Was the Film Shelved? The film was to be directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, director of ‘Raid’ and ‘Raid 2’. In an interview with PTI, he stated that the script was ready and Salman Khan had immediately agreed to it. However, the biopic rights acquired for the film expired and were not renewed. This led to the project being halted.

Five Years of Work Wasted Raj Kumar Gupta mentioned that he had spent the last five years researching the life of Ravindra Kaushik. Salman Khan’s fans were also very excited about this film. But now this project has been shelved.