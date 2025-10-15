Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Bollywood

Salman Khan’s ‘Walk’ Swag on Ramp Leaves Fans Amused

It is worth noting that seeing Salman Khan on the ramp was a special experience, which social media users have commented on extensively. Details are inside.

2 min read

Mumbai

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 15, 2025

'रैम्प वॉक कम, और मॉर्निंग वॉक ज्यादा लग रहा...' भाईजान का स्वैग देख फैंस ने किया कमेंट्स

Salman Khan (Image: X)

Salman Khan Stunned As Showstopper Walking: Actor Salman Khan is currently making headlines more for a stage show video than his films. Salman Khan became the showstopper for famous designer Vikram Phadnis and created a stir on the ramp with his style. It is worth noting that seeing Salman Khan on the ramp was a special experience, which social media users have commented on extensively.

Applause at Every Step

Bhaijaan walked the ramp with his full swag. There was applause at every step he took. While this style of Salman Khan, who is hosting 'Bigg Boss 19', surprised some, others made fun comments about it. Not only this, the crowd present at the show was seen applauding enthusiastically for Salman Khan. Many celebrities like Ritesh Deshmukh, Suhana Khan, and Malaika Arora's mother were seen in the crowd.

Salman Khan and Sushmita Sen's Video

Meanwhile, a video of Salman Khan and Sushmita Sen has also become a topic of much discussion. In it, Salman Khan and Sushmita are seen hugging each other, which has made their fans happy. This beautiful moment has also made netizens nostalgic, as this reunion of the two actors has brought back memories of their old days. Fans are very excited after watching this video and have greatly appreciated this lovely meeting between the two.

Fans Praised Bhaijaan's Swag

Bipasha Basu has also shared some glimpses of Salman's ramp walk on social media. Additionally, after watching Salman Khan's video, some people commented, 'This looks less like a ramp walk and more like a morning walk.' Another user wrote, 'The charm of this man can never fade.' While another user wrote, 'Oh my god, it looks like he is in his 30s.' Fans have praised Salman Khan extensively.

In the video circulating on social media, Malaika Arora’s mother is seen clapping. Fans are loving Salman Khan’s style, and the video is going viral rapidly on social media.

