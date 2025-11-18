Sanjay Dutt and Akshaye Khanna Absent from ‘Dhurandhar’ Trailer Launch, Reason Revealed

Dhurandhar Trailer Release: The trailer for the most-awaited multi-starrer film of 2025, 'Dhurandhar', has finally been released. It features such a blast of star power that it will be difficult to look away. In this 4-minute high-voltage trailer, the characters of Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and R. Madhavan are completely dominating. From beginning to end, the trailer is packed with tremendous action. Arjun Rampal plays the role of a dangerous villain. Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh's energy, Sanjay Dutt's powerful presence, and Madhavan's intense style make the film even more substantial. Overall, you can say that the trailer of 'Dhurandhar' is absolutely formidable, explosive, and masterful, just like its name.