Bollywood

Sanjay Dutt and Akshaye Khanna Absent from ‘Dhurandhar’ Trailer Launch, Reason Revealed

The makers have released the spine-chilling trailer of the most-awaited multistarrer film 'Dhurandhar'. On this occasion, Sanjay Dutt and Akshaye Khanna was absent. The reason why both actors did not attend the trailer launch event has also come to light.

less than 1 minute read
Mumbai

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 18, 2025

Dhurandhar Trailer Out

Dhurandhar Trailer Out (Image: IMDb)

Dhurandhar Trailer Release: The trailer for the most-awaited multi-starrer film of 2025, 'Dhurandhar', has finally been released. It features such a blast of star power that it will be difficult to look away. In this 4-minute high-voltage trailer, the characters of Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and R. Madhavan are completely dominating. From beginning to end, the trailer is packed with tremendous action. Arjun Rampal plays the role of a dangerous villain. Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh's energy, Sanjay Dutt's powerful presence, and Madhavan's intense style make the film even more substantial. Overall, you can say that the trailer of 'Dhurandhar' is absolutely formidable, explosive, and masterful, just like its name.

Why Sanjay Dutt and Akshaye Khanna Did Not Attend the Trailer Event

The powerful trailer of Ranveer Singh's much-anticipated film 'Dhurandhar' was launched in Mumbai today. The entire star cast was present, except for Sanjay Dutt and Akshaye Khanna.

Initially, Arjun Rampal jokingly said that both actors could not attend due to visa issues. However, the management team later clarified that Arjun was joking. The real reason was that Sanjay Dutt and Akshaye Khanna were busy with other shoots, due to which they could not make it to the event. Despite their absence, the launch was full of enthusiasm and star power. The film is set to hit theatres on December 5.

What is the Story of the Film?

The story begins with the war between Pakistan and India in 1971. Arjun Rampal plays the role of Pakistani ISI Major Iqbal, who has a very cruel attitude towards India. R. Madhavan plays the role of Indian intelligence officer Ajay Sanyal. Ajay Sanyal is planning to eradicate terrorism from India and give a befitting reply to Pakistan.

