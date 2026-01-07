Sanjay Dutt's Films Cross ₹1000 Crore Mark, Setting Impressive Box Office Record

In the recently released film ‘Dhurandhar’, Sanjay Dutt's character has been highly appreciated by the audience. Released on December 5, the film is still performing brilliantly in theatres and its worldwide box office collection has reached approximately ₹1250 crore. With this, Sanjay Dutt has become the first male actor whose three films have crossed the ₹1000 crore mark worldwide. Earlier, his films ‘Jawan’ and ‘KGF 2’ had also surpassed this figure.