7 January 2026,

Wednesday

Bollywood

Sanjay Dutt's Films Cross ₹1000 Crore Mark, Setting Impressive Box Office Record

Although Sanjay Dutt may not be seen in lead roles much these days, with the success of 'Dhurandhar', he has created a new record for himself.

2 min read
Mumbai

image

Patrika Desk

Jan 07, 2026

Sanjay Dutt achieved this remarkable record three times even without being in lead role

Sanjay Dutt Record: Although Sanjay Dutt may not be seen in lead roles much these days, he remains one of the busiest actors in the film industry. From Hindi films to South cinema, Sanjay Dutt is continuously working on various projects. In his recent films, he has played villainous characters with great impact, earning appreciation from both audiences and critics.

Sanjay Dutt has set many records in his long career of almost 45 years, and now a new record has been added to his list, which is making his fans very happy.

‘Dhurandhar’ Sets New Box Office Record

In the recently released film ‘Dhurandhar’, Sanjay Dutt's character has been highly appreciated by the audience. Released on December 5, the film is still performing brilliantly in theatres and its worldwide box office collection has reached approximately ₹1250 crore. With this, Sanjay Dutt has become the first male actor whose three films have crossed the ₹1000 crore mark worldwide. Earlier, his films ‘Jawan’ and ‘KGF 2’ had also surpassed this figure.

Leaves His Mark in Every Role

Whether it's a central character, a villainous role, a supporting character, or a cameo, Sanjay Dutt leaves his distinct mark in every role. In ‘Dhurandhar’, he plays the character of Pakistani formidable police officer SP Chaudhry Aslam Khan, who is on a mission to apprehend Karachi's dangerous gangster Rahman Dakait (Akshaye Khanna). This powerful role has been widely praised by the audience.

Sanjay Dutt's Upcoming Films

Sanjay Dutt is currently busy with several films. His upcoming films include ‘The Raja Saheb’, ‘Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos’, ‘Dhurandhar 2’, and ‘Raja Shivaji’. These films are primarily in the action, thriller, and comedy genres. Additionally, he is part of a big multi-starrer film like ‘Welcome to the Jungle’ and is also working on a Punjabi comedy film. In all these projects, his roles showcase his versatility.

Published on:

07 Jan 2026 04:03 pm

