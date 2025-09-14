Sanjay Dutt's Iconic '50 Tola' Dialogue Goes Viral

Sanjay Dutt's Vaastav Dialogue: Sanjay Dutt has always won the hearts of fans with his superb films and powerful acting, but his character of Raghu in the 1999 cult classic ‘Vaastav: The Reality’ still resides in people's hearts. In this story of Mumbai's underworld, Sanjay skillfully portrayed crime and the realities of life on screen. This is why this film made him a superstar.