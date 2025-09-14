Sanjay Dutt's Iconic '50 Tola' Dialogue Goes Viral

Sanjay Dutt's Vaastav Dialogue: Sanjay Dutt has always won the hearts of fans with his superb films and powerful acting, but his character of Raghu in the 1999 cult classic ‘Vaastav: The Reality’ still resides in people's hearts. In this story of Mumbai's underworld, Sanjay skillfully portrayed crime and the realities of life on screen. This is why this film made him a superstar.
Recently, at an event, 'Sanju Baba' repeated this dialogue in the same style. The audience erupted in applause at his enthusiasm, and the moment went viral on social media. Fans praised Sanjay's charismatic style profusely.
He said, “What are you looking at, staring? See this, 50 Tola… how much? How much? See this, 50 Tola…”
And what happened next? The people standing there started clapping loudly after hearing this dialogue. This video is going viral on social media.
Sanjay Dutt's video featuring the ‘50 Tola Dialogue’ went viral on social media as soon as it was posted. Fans started showering love in the comments section. One user wrote, “Baba is fire!”, while another said, “Sanju Baba respect button.” Some expressed their enthusiasm with comments like “Aura 999 Sanjay Dutt” and “Sanju Baba is the best”.
The comments section was filled with fire, heart, and heart-eyed emojis, showing how much fans loved the video. Even decades after Vaastav, Sanjay Dutt's magic and enthusiasm remain the same, captivating his fans.
Sanjay Dutt remains active in Bollywood; this year, he was seen in ‘Housefull 5’ and ‘Baaghi 4’. Furthermore, fans are eagerly awaiting his upcoming projects, including ‘Dhurandar’, starring Ranveer Singh.