Sanjay Kapur, Karisma Kapoor's ex-husband, dies of heart attack during polo match

Sanjay Kapur was a well-known industrialist and had a great passion for polo. His sudden demise is a great shock to his family, friends, and admirers. It should be noted that Sanjay Kapur was the former husband of Karishma Kapoor. Karishma Kapoor and Sanjay Kapur were married in 2003. Their marriage was arranged by their families. The couple had two children from this marriage: a daughter, Samaira, and a son, Kiaan.

Karishma Kapoor and Sanjay’s Divorce in 2016 However, cracks appeared in Karishma Kapoor and Sanjay Kapur’s marriage after a few years, and they filed for divorce by mutual consent in 2014, finalising the divorce in 2016. During the divorce proceedings, Karishma levelled several serious allegations against her husband Sanjay, including mental and emotional abuse. This case remained in the media spotlight for quite some time. However, cracks appeared in Karishma Kapoor and Sanjay Kapur’s marriage after a few years, and they filed for divorce by mutual consent in 2014, finalising the divorce in 2016. During the divorce proceedings, Karishma levelled several serious allegations against her husband Sanjay, including mental and emotional abuse. This case remained in the media spotlight for quite some time.

Sanjay Kapur’s Second Marriage to Priya Sachdev After his divorce from Karishma Kapoor, Sanjay Kapur married Priya Sachdev. Following the news of Sanjay’s death, people are expressing shock on social media. No official statement has yet been released by Karishma Kapoor. It is worth noting that although Karishma and Sanjay were separated, Sanjay frequently met and spent time with his children. After his divorce from Karishma Kapoor, Sanjay Kapur married Priya Sachdev. Following the news of Sanjay’s death, people are expressing shock on social media. No official statement has yet been released by Karishma Kapoor. It is worth noting that although Karishma and Sanjay were separated, Sanjay frequently met and spent time with his children.

Sanjay Kapur’s Post on the Ahmedabad Plane Crash (Sanjay Kapoor Post) Meanwhile, Sanjay Kapur had also posted about the plane crash in Ahmedabad on Thursday. He wrote, “Terrible news of the tragic Air India crash in Ahmedabad. My thoughts and prayers are with all the families affected. May they find strength in this difficult hour. #planecrash.” Sanjay Kapur’s post appeared around 5 pm. A few hours later, he passed away. Meanwhile, Sanjay Kapur had also posted about the plane crash in Ahmedabad on Thursday. He wrote, “Terrible news of the tragic Air India crash in Ahmedabad. My thoughts and prayers are with all the families affected. May they find strength in this difficult hour. #planecrash.” Sanjay Kapur’s post appeared around 5 pm. A few hours later, he passed away.