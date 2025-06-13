scriptSanjay Kapur, Karisma Kapoor's ex-husband, dies of heart attack during polo match | Latest News | Patrika News
Tafe MF Logo
Bollywood

Sanjay Kapur, Karisma Kapoor's ex-husband, dies of heart attack during polo match

Sanjay Kapur, the ex-husband of Karisma Kapoor, has passed away. Just hours before, he had posted about the Ahmedabad plane crash.

MumbaiJun 13, 2025 / 09:42 am

Patrika Desk

Karisma Kapoor’s ex-husband Sanjay Kapur passes away

Karisma Kapoor’s ex-husband Sanjay Kapur passes away

Karishma Kapoor Sanjay Kapur: Businessman and former husband of Bollywood actress Karishma Kapoor, Sanjay Kapur, passed away at the age of 53. His death was caused by a heart attack. He suffered the heart attack at the Guards Polo Club in England, where he was playing polo. During the game, Sanjay suddenly collapsed on the field. He was rushed to the hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead.
Sanjay Kapur was a well-known industrialist and had a great passion for polo. His sudden demise is a great shock to his family, friends, and admirers. It should be noted that Sanjay Kapur was the former husband of Karishma Kapoor. Karishma Kapoor and Sanjay Kapur were married in 2003. Their marriage was arranged by their families. The couple had two children from this marriage: a daughter, Samaira, and a son, Kiaan.
Karishma Kapoor Ex Husband Sanjay Kapoor Dies

Karishma Kapoor and Sanjay’s Divorce in 2016

However, cracks appeared in Karishma Kapoor and Sanjay Kapur’s marriage after a few years, and they filed for divorce by mutual consent in 2014, finalising the divorce in 2016. During the divorce proceedings, Karishma levelled several serious allegations against her husband Sanjay, including mental and emotional abuse. This case remained in the media spotlight for quite some time.
Karishma Kapoor Ex Husband Sanjay Kapoor Dies

Sanjay Kapur’s Second Marriage to Priya Sachdev

After his divorce from Karishma Kapoor, Sanjay Kapur married Priya Sachdev. Following the news of Sanjay’s death, people are expressing shock on social media. No official statement has yet been released by Karishma Kapoor. It is worth noting that although Karishma and Sanjay were separated, Sanjay frequently met and spent time with his children.
Karishma Kapoor Ex Husband Sanjay Kapoor Dies

Sanjay Kapur’s Post on the Ahmedabad Plane Crash (Sanjay Kapoor Post)

Meanwhile, Sanjay Kapur had also posted about the plane crash in Ahmedabad on Thursday. He wrote, “Terrible news of the tragic Air India crash in Ahmedabad. My thoughts and prayers are with all the families affected. May they find strength in this difficult hour. #planecrash.” Sanjay Kapur’s post appeared around 5 pm. A few hours later, he passed away.

News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Sanjay Kapur, Karisma Kapoor's ex-husband, dies of heart attack during polo match

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Ahmedabad Plane Crash: PM Modi Visits Crash Site, Black Box Recovered

National News

Ahmedabad Plane Crash: PM Modi Visits Crash Site, Black Box Recovered

in 5 hours

Ahmedabad plane crash: Why planes crash—engine failure or bird strike often to blame

National News

Ahmedabad plane crash: Why planes crash—engine failure or bird strike often to blame

in 2 hours

Israel Launches Airstrikes on Iranian Nuclear Sites

Gulf

Israel Launches Airstrikes on Iranian Nuclear Sites

in 4 hours

Israeli Air Strikes Kill IRGC Chief Hussein Salami

Gulf

Israeli Air Strikes Kill IRGC Chief Hussein Salami

in 5 hours

Latest Bollywood

Saif, Kareena, Malaika visit Karisma Kapoor following Sanjay Kapur's death

Bollywood

Saif, Kareena, Malaika visit Karisma Kapoor following Sanjay Kapur's death

in 4 hours

Bollywood Mourns After Ahmedabad Air India Plane Crash

Entertainment

Bollywood Mourns After Ahmedabad Air India Plane Crash

12 hours ago

Major Accident on Ram Charan's 'The India House' Set: Water Tank Bursts

Entertainment

Major Accident on Ram Charan's 'The India House' Set: Water Tank Bursts

14 hours ago

Monalisa and Utkarsh’s Album Teaser Released

Entertainment

Monalisa and Utkarsh’s Album Teaser Released

17 hours ago

Trending Entertainment News

Sanjay Kapur, Karisma Kapoor's ex-husband, dies of heart attack during polo match

बॉलीवुड

Sanjay Kapur, Karisma Kapoor's ex-husband, dies of heart attack during polo match

in 4 hours

Saif, Kareena, Malaika visit Karisma Kapoor following Sanjay Kapur's death

बॉलीवुड

Saif, Kareena, Malaika visit Karisma Kapoor following Sanjay Kapur's death

in 4 hours

Bollywood Mourns After Ahmedabad Air India Plane Crash

मनोरंजन

Bollywood Mourns After Ahmedabad Air India Plane Crash

12 hours ago

Major Accident on Ram Charan's 'The India House' Set: Water Tank Bursts

मनोरंजन

Major Accident on Ram Charan's 'The India House' Set: Water Tank Bursts

14 hours ago

MTV VJ Ananda Lewis Dies After Breast Cancer

मनोरंजन

MTV VJ Ananda Lewis Dies After Breast Cancer

15 hours ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.