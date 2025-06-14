Sanjay Kapur's Body Repatriation Delayed

Sanjay Kapur’s mortal remains to be brought to India.
Sunjay Kapur Death: Sunjay Kapur, besides being a businessman, was also Bollywood’s son-in-law. He married Karisma Kapoor in 2003, but the couple separated soon after and divorced in 2016. He died on June 13th during a polo match after suffering a heart attack. Reports suggest that this happened after a bee accidentally flew into his mouth and stung him, causing him to suffocate and struggle to breathe.
Sunjay Kapur funeral
Sunjay Kapur, after divorcing Karisma Kapoor, married model and actress Priya Sachdev in 2017. Priya Sachdev’s father, Ashok Sachdev, confirmed to NDTV that the post-mortem process is underway in London, and the body cannot be brought to India until the legal paperwork is completed. This is causing a delay.
Sunjay Kapur’s Father-in-Law Confirms
Sunjay Kapur’s funeral will be held in Delhi. Since Sunjay was an American citizen, there may be some delay in bringing his body to India. Sunjay Kapur was the chairman of Sona Comstar Limited and had a deep passion for motorsports and polo – a passion that tragically cost him his life.
Sunjay Kapur was Karisma Kapoor’s Ex-Husband (Karisma kapoor ex husband sunjay kapur)
Following Sunjay Kapur’s death, Kareena Kapoor and her husband Saif Ali Khan visited Karisma Kapoor’s home. Kareena appeared visibly emotional, while Malaika Arora also looked saddened. Reports suggest that after her divorce from Sunjay, Karisma Kapoor received a luxurious bungalow, and he purchased bonds worth ₹14 crore in the names of their two children. He also covered their expenses, providing Karisma with ₹10 lakh per month for their upbringing and maintenance.