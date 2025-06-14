Sanjay Kapur's Body Repatriation Delayed

Sunjay Kapur funeral Sunjay Kapur, after divorcing Karisma Kapoor, married model and actress Priya Sachdev in 2017. Priya Sachdev’s father, Ashok Sachdev, confirmed to NDTV that the post-mortem process is underway in London, and the body cannot be brought to India until the legal paperwork is completed. This is causing a delay.

Sunjay Kapur's Father-in-Law Confirms Sunjay Kapur's funeral will be held in Delhi. Since Sunjay was an American citizen, there may be some delay in bringing his body to India. Sunjay Kapur was the chairman of Sona Comstar Limited and had a deep passion for motorsports and polo – a passion that tragically cost him his life.