Sapna Chaudhary’s Mother Passes Away

Sapna Chaudhary's Mother Neelam (Image: Patrika)
Sapna Chaudhary Mother Dies: The year has brought immense sorrow for Haryanvi dancer and singer Sapna Chaudhary, famous for her song 'Teri Aankhya Ka Yo Kajal'. Her mother, Neelam Chaudhary, passed away at the age of 55. She breathed her last at the hospital. Neelam Chaudhary's health suddenly deteriorated, and she was rushed to the hospital, where she was admitted to the ICU. Despite all efforts, she could not be saved. The news of her death has sent waves of grief across Haryana. Many celebrities and fans are expressing their condolences to Sapna on social media.
Sapna Chaudhary loved her mother even more than her fans loved her. Sapna was very close to her mother and had recently cancelled all her programmes due to her mother's illness. Some time ago, she was scheduled to perform at the Lavkush Ramleela in New Delhi, but she abruptly cancelled her programme due to her mother's deteriorating health.
Sapna Chaudhary's mother, Neelam, had been suffering from jaundice for several days. She was also battling a long-term liver disease. Doctors were planning for her liver transplant, but her condition worsened significantly before Diwali, leading to her admission to the ICU at a Gurugram hospital. Despite the doctors' best efforts, she could not be saved.
Sapna Chaudhary lost her father at a young age. After that, her mother, Neelam Chaudhary, raised her. Sapna often credited her mother for all her success in interviews, stating that she is where she is today because of her mother. Her mother's passing is a great loss for her. Sapna Chaudhary's fans are paying tribute to her mother. Sapna has also changed her Instagram profile picture to a black image.
Sapna Chaudhary's mother was cremated on Wednesday at the Najafgarh cremation ground. Sapna, her husband Veer Sahu, and other family members were present during the funeral. It is worth noting that Sapna had shared photos with her mother on Mother's Day, captioning them: 'My mother, I am very lucky that God has given me not one but two mothers. In fact, every day, every moment, every minute of my life belongs to both of you; for me, every day is 'Mother's Day'.
In her early career, Sapna faced a lot of criticism as a dancer. At that time, she was so distressed that she even attempted suicide. In that difficult period, her mother stood firmly by her side. Her mother encouraged her, inspired her to rise again and achieve success, and today Sapna Chaudhary is a renowned name with millions of admirers worldwide.
Big NewsView All
Bollywood
Entertainment
Trending