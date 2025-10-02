Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Women's World Cup 2025

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Bollywood

Sapna Chaudhary’s Mother Passes Away

Renowned dancer and singer Sapna Chaudhary's mother has passed away. This news has sent a wave of grief through the entertainment industry.

2 min read

Mumbai

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 02, 2025

Sapna Chaudhary Mother neelam choudhary Dies

Sapna Chaudhary's Mother Neelam (Image: Patrika)

Sapna Chaudhary Mother Dies: The year has brought immense sorrow for Haryanvi dancer and singer Sapna Chaudhary, famous for her song 'Teri Aankhya Ka Yo Kajal'. Her mother, Neelam Chaudhary, passed away at the age of 55. She breathed her last at the hospital. Neelam Chaudhary's health suddenly deteriorated, and she was rushed to the hospital, where she was admitted to the ICU. Despite all efforts, she could not be saved. The news of her death has sent waves of grief across Haryana. Many celebrities and fans are expressing their condolences to Sapna on social media.

Cancelled All Programmes for Mother

Sapna Chaudhary loved her mother even more than her fans loved her. Sapna was very close to her mother and had recently cancelled all her programmes due to her mother's illness. Some time ago, she was scheduled to perform at the Lavkush Ramleela in New Delhi, but she abruptly cancelled her programme due to her mother's deteriorating health.

Sapna Chaudhary's mother, Neelam, had been suffering from jaundice for several days. She was also battling a long-term liver disease. Doctors were planning for her liver transplant, but her condition worsened significantly before Diwali, leading to her admission to the ICU at a Gurugram hospital. Despite the doctors' best efforts, she could not be saved.

Mother Paved the Way to Success

Sapna Chaudhary lost her father at a young age. After that, her mother, Neelam Chaudhary, raised her. Sapna often credited her mother for all her success in interviews, stating that she is where she is today because of her mother. Her mother's passing is a great loss for her. Sapna Chaudhary's fans are paying tribute to her mother. Sapna has also changed her Instagram profile picture to a black image.

Sapna Had Attempted Suicide

Sapna Chaudhary's mother was cremated on Wednesday at the Najafgarh cremation ground. Sapna, her husband Veer Sahu, and other family members were present during the funeral. It is worth noting that Sapna had shared photos with her mother on Mother's Day, captioning them: 'My mother, I am very lucky that God has given me not one but two mothers. In fact, every day, every moment, every minute of my life belongs to both of you; for me, every day is 'Mother's Day'.

In her early career, Sapna faced a lot of criticism as a dancer. At that time, she was so distressed that she even attempted suicide. In that difficult period, her mother stood firmly by her side. Her mother encouraged her, inspired her to rise again and achieve success, and today Sapna Chaudhary is a renowned name with millions of admirers worldwide.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Related Topics

bollywod news

Bollywood

Published on:

02 Oct 2025 11:06 am

English News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Sapna Chaudhary’s Mother Passes Away

Big News

View All

Bollywood

Entertainment

Trending

Zubeen Garg's Death: Murder or Accident? Post-Mortem Report Reveals the Truth

Zubeen Garg autopsy report
Bollywood

Pandit Chhannulal Mishra’s Four-minute 36-second song, still remembered today, lent his voice

Entertainment

Bollywood Actress Urvashi Rautela Reaches ED Office in Betting App Case

Urvashi Rautela
Bollywood

Farah Khan Breaks Silence on Rumours of Rift with Deepika Padukone

दीपिका पादुकोण संग रिश्ते में आई दरार की खबरों पर फराह खान ने तोड़ी चुप्पी
Bollywood

Planning to watch a film? Find out the difference among ‘OG’, ‘Mirai’, and ‘Jolly LLB 3’.

Box Office Collection
Bollywood
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Asia Cup 2025

PM Modi

Bihar Elections 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.