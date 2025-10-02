Sapna Chaudhary’s Mother Passes Away

Sapna Chaudhary Mother Dies: The year has brought immense sorrow for Haryanvi dancer and singer Sapna Chaudhary, famous for her song 'Teri Aankhya Ka Yo Kajal'. Her mother, Neelam Chaudhary, passed away at the age of 55. She breathed her last at the hospital. Neelam Chaudhary's health suddenly deteriorated, and she was rushed to the hospital, where she was admitted to the ICU. Despite all efforts, she could not be saved. The news of her death has sent waves of grief across Haryana. Many celebrities and fans are expressing their condolences to Sapna on social media.