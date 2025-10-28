Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Bollywood

Satish Shah’s Co-star Rajesh Kumar Reveals True Cause of Death, Says It Wasn’t Kidney Failure

It has been almost four days since Satish Shah's death. Earlier it was being said that the actor died of kidney failure, but now the truth has come out. The actor Rajesh from Sarabhai himself has revealed the real reason for his death.

2 min read
Google source verification

Mumbai

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 28, 2025

Satish Shah death Not Kidney Failure

Rajesh Kumar and Satish Shah (Image: Patrika)

A pall of gloom has descended upon Bollywood since the news of Satish Shah's demise broke. The news has left everyone in shock. While reports initially suggested that his death was due to kidney failure, actor Rajesh Kumar, who played his son in the TV serial 'Sarabhai vs Sarabhai', has now made a significant revelation about the real cause of his death.

Real Reason Behind Satish Shah's Death Revealed

Rajesh Kumar spoke exclusively to Bollywood Hungama. During the conversation, he stated that Satish Shah's kidney transplant was completely successful and his kidney issues were under control. Rajesh said, "I cannot express how emotional the last 24-25 hours have been. It's very difficult to put into words, but I want to clarify a few things regarding Satishji's death. Yes, he had kidney problems, but his death was not due to kidney failure; he passed away due to a heart attack."

Satish Shah Suffered A Heart Attack

Rajesh Kumar clarified that when Satish Shah passed away, he was having lunch at his home. He said, "I want to make this clear because some reports are suggesting that his death was due to kidney problems. The kidney issue had been resolved. It was under control. Unfortunately, it was a sudden cardiac arrest."

It is worth noting that the news of Satish Shah's demise came out on October 25. Earlier, there were reports that he had undergone a kidney transplant a few days prior, which was successful, but he passed away suddenly. Until now, there had been no official statement from his family or team on the matter, but now his close friend and co-star Rajesh Kumar has clarified.

Shah's Wife Suffers From A Serious Illness

Regarding actor Satish Shah's personal life, he had no children, and his wife, Madhu, is battling Alzheimer disease. It was due to his wife's illness that Satish Shah wished to live longer and take care of her. This was the reason he underwent a kidney transplant.

