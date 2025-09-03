Seven-Year-Old Film Becomes OTT Blockbuster

'Thugs of Hindostan' serves as proof that even a big budget and big stars can't save a film lacking a compelling story. The film heavily utilised VFX and graphics, but its weak narrative failed to resonate with audiences. Although a box office disaster, it's now finding a large audience on OTT. Is this because people want to see big stars together? Or are they curious to understand why such a big-budget film flopped? Whatever the reason, 'Thugs of Hindostan' is currently trending on OTT.