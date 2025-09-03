Seven-Year-Old Film Becomes OTT Blockbuster

OTT: These days, OTT platforms reign supreme. People eagerly await new films on OTT even before their theatrical release. Makers are also quick to release films on OTT. But have you ever considered the fate of flop films? While hit films are undeniably entertaining, there's a unique appeal to watching those that didn't succeed.
Today, we're discussing one such flop film – 'Thugs of Hindostan'– considered one of the biggest flops in Indian cinema history. Released in 2018, this film boasted a star-studded cast including Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan, yet a weak storyline led to its spectacular failure.
This film, made on a budget of approximately ₹310 crore, grossed only ₹151.19 crore at the box office. However, these days it's enjoying considerable viewership on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video. The film's story is set in British India in 1795.
The film follows Azad (Amitabh Bachchan), a freedom fighter battling the British East India Company, preparing for guerrilla warfare. The British deploy a deceitful mercenary, Firangi Malla (Aamir Khan), against him. Firangi Malla initially works selfishly for the British but later sides with Azad after learning about his cause. Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh also play prominent roles.
'Thugs of Hindostan' serves as proof that even a big budget and big stars can't save a film lacking a compelling story. The film heavily utilised VFX and graphics, but its weak narrative failed to resonate with audiences. Although a box office disaster, it's now finding a large audience on OTT. Is this because people want to see big stars together? Or are they curious to understand why such a big-budget film flopped? Whatever the reason, 'Thugs of Hindostan' is currently trending on OTT.