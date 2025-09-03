Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

Bollywood

Seven-Year-Old Film Becomes OTT Blockbuster

A film released seven years ago is now proving to be a blockbuster on OTT platforms. Full of action, romance, and drama. Know in detail.

Mumbai

Patrika Desk

Sep 03, 2025

7 साल बाद OTT पर बनी ये फिल्म ब्लॉकबस्टर, जानें क्या है इसमें खास
Thugs of Hindostan (Image: X)

OTT: These days, OTT platforms reign supreme. People eagerly await new films on OTT even before their theatrical release. Makers are also quick to release films on OTT. But have you ever considered the fate of flop films? While hit films are undeniably entertaining, there's a unique appeal to watching those that didn't succeed.

Today, we're discussing one such flop film – 'Thugs of Hindostan'– considered one of the biggest flops in Indian cinema history. Released in 2018, this film boasted a star-studded cast including Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan, yet a weak storyline led to its spectacular failure.

A Film Set in British India

This film, made on a budget of approximately ₹310 crore, grossed only ₹151.19 crore at the box office. However, these days it's enjoying considerable viewership on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video. The film's story is set in British India in 1795.

The film follows Azad (Amitabh Bachchan), a freedom fighter battling the British East India Company, preparing for guerrilla warfare. The British deploy a deceitful mercenary, Firangi Malla (Aamir Khan), against him. Firangi Malla initially works selfishly for the British but later sides with Azad after learning about his cause. Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh also play prominent roles.

Why Did It Flop?

'Thugs of Hindostan' serves as proof that even a big budget and big stars can't save a film lacking a compelling story. The film heavily utilised VFX and graphics, but its weak narrative failed to resonate with audiences. Although a box office disaster, it's now finding a large audience on OTT. Is this because people want to see big stars together? Or are they curious to understand why such a big-budget film flopped? Whatever the reason, 'Thugs of Hindostan' is currently trending on OTT.

Share the news:

Related Topics

Entertainment

Published on:

03 Sept 2025 01:59 pm

English News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Seven-Year-Old Film Becomes OTT Blockbuster
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Asia Cup 2025

PM Modi

Bihar Elections 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.