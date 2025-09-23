Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Bollywood

Shah Rukh’s Blockbuster Film Dialogue Goes Viral After 18 years, Fans Connect It With the National Award

Shah Rukh Khan is once again in the headlines. A dialogue from the actor's 18-year-old superhit film is being widely used online. People are connecting this dialogue to the National Award. Details are inside.

Mumbai

Patrika Desk

Sep 23, 2025

shahrukh khan first time receive 71st National Film Awards
Shah Rukh Khan (Image: X)

71st National Film Awards: Bollywood is celebrating! The list for the 71st National Awards is out, featuring prominent names like Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji. The awards recognise actors, directors, technicians, and other film personalities. Interestingly, a famous Shah Rukh Khan dialogue is currently going viral, associated with his win. Let's find out when and where this award show can be viewed, and what the viral dialogue is.

71st National Film Awards

A famous dialogue from Shah Rukh Khan's movie 'Om Shanti Om' is being linked to the National Award. In it, he says: "Itni shiddat se maine tumhe paane ki koshish ki hai… har zarre ne mujhe tumse milaane ki saazish ki hai. Kehte hain agar kisi cheez ko dil se chaho to poori kaaynaat use tumse milaane ki koshish mein lag jaati hai." (I have tried so intensely to get you… Every particle has conspired to unite us. They say that if you truly desire something with all your heart, the entire universe conspires to help you achieve it.)

Fans Celebrate Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan's fans are connecting his first-ever National Award win with this very dialogue, praising the 'King Khan.' However, SRK isn't the only recipient; let's take a look at the complete list…

See the Complete List of Winners Here

  • Best Hindi Film – Kathal – A Jackfruit Mystery
  • Best Feature Film – 12th Fail
  • Best Actor – Shah Rukh Khan (Jawan) and Vikrant Massey (12th Fail)
  • Best Actress – Rani Mukerji (Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway)
  • Dada Saheb Phalke Award – Mohanlal
  • Best Direction The Kerala Story (Sudipto Sen)
  • Best Popular Film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani
  • Best Telugu Film Bhagwant Kesari
  • Best Gujarati Film Wash
  • Best Tamil Film Parking
  • Best Kannada Film The Ray of Hope
  • Best Playback Singer (Female) – Shilpa Rao (Chhalia, Jawan)
  • Best Playback Singer (Male) – Premishthunna (Baby, Telugu)
  • Best Cinematography The Kerala Story
  • Best Choreography – Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani (Dhindhora Baje Re)
  • Best Make-up and Costume Designer – Sam Bahadur
  • Special Mention Animal (Re-recording Mixer) – M R Radhakrishnan
  • Best Sound Design Animal (Hindi)
  • Best Film Critic – Utpal Dutta (Assam)
  • Best Action Direction Hanuman Man (Telugu)
  • Best Lyricist Balagam (The Group) – Telugu

Non-Feature Films

  • Best Film Critic – Utpal Dutta
  • Best Documentary God, Vulture and Human
  • Best Screenplay Sunflower Version The First One To Know (Kannada)
  • Best Film Neakal: Chronicle of the Paddy Man (Malayalam), The Sea and Seven Villages (Odia)
  • Best Music Direction – G.V. Prakash Kumar (Songs), Harshavardhan Rameshwar (BGM) (Vaathi, Animal)
  • Best Editing – Midhun Murali (Pookkaalam)

When and Where to Watch the 71st National Film Awards Ceremony

The ceremony will be live-streamed on DD News channel and YouTube from 3 PM onwards, showcasing the winners' red-carpet entry and award acceptance on stage. President Droupadi Murmu will present the awards at 4 PM.

Published on:

23 Sept 2025 01:37 pm

