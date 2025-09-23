Shah Rukh’s Blockbuster Film Dialogue Goes Viral After 18 years, Fans Connect It With the National Award

71st National Film Awards: Bollywood is celebrating! The list for the 71st National Awards is out, featuring prominent names like Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji. The awards recognise actors, directors, technicians, and other film personalities. Interestingly, a famous Shah Rukh Khan dialogue is currently going viral, associated with his win. Let's find out when and where this award show can be viewed, and what the viral dialogue is.
A famous dialogue from Shah Rukh Khan's movie 'Om Shanti Om' is being linked to the National Award. In it, he says: "Itni shiddat se maine tumhe paane ki koshish ki hai… har zarre ne mujhe tumse milaane ki saazish ki hai. Kehte hain agar kisi cheez ko dil se chaho to poori kaaynaat use tumse milaane ki koshish mein lag jaati hai." (I have tried so intensely to get you… Every particle has conspired to unite us. They say that if you truly desire something with all your heart, the entire universe conspires to help you achieve it.)
Shah Rukh Khan's fans are connecting his first-ever National Award win with this very dialogue, praising the 'King Khan.' However, SRK isn't the only recipient; let's take a look at the complete list…
The ceremony will be live-streamed on DD News channel and YouTube from 3 PM onwards, showcasing the winners' red-carpet entry and award acceptance on stage. President Droupadi Murmu will present the awards at 4 PM.