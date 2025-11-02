Shah Rukh Khan's Birthday: Renovation at 'Mannat' Raises Questions About Fan Greetings, New Plan Revealed

SRK (Image: Patrika)
Shah Rukh Khan Birthday Today: Bollywood's King Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, is celebrating his 60th birthday today. For his fans, his birthday is not just another date on the calendar; it has become an event that draws people from different parts of the country to Mumbai every year, with large crowds gathering in front of his residence, Mannat. King Khan never disappoints his fans and always comes to the balcony of his bungalow to wave and thank everyone. This time too, a large number of people had gathered outside his house since Saturday night. However, with renovations underway at his home, how will this be possible? Let's find out what Shah Rukh Khan has planned...
Meanwhile, ever since renovation work began at Shah Rukh Khan's residence, Mannat, he has been living with his family in a rented accommodation. This has led to many questions in people's minds regarding his birthday. According to India Today, on November 2nd, Shah Rukh Khan's birthday, a 'Fan Meet' will be held at Balgandharva Rangmandir in Bandra. This is expected to take place at 4 PM today. Attendees of this fan meet have special passes distributed through specific fan clubs. There is no general entry, and no media presence. No one can attend this fan meet without a pass. Sources indicate that these passes were distributed at the Red Chillies office.
Furthermore, there are reports that preparations for his birthday are underway at Mannat, even with renovation work happening in the rear section of the house. According to India Today, workers at Mannat are seen cleaning the balcony area near the gate. This suggests that Shah Rukh might meet his fans at Mannat after the fan meet, from where he traditionally greets his fans every year by waving. Old videos of him meeting fans on his birthday are also going viral on social media.
Shah Rukh Khan has been in the spotlight recently. A day or two ago, he hosted an AskSrk session on his X (formerly Twitter) account, where he answered fans' questions. During this session, a fan asked if he would come to Mannat. To this, Shah Rukh hinted that he might. However, he advised fans to wear hard caps. Since then, people have been speculating that he might visit Mannat.
