Shah Rukh Khan's Birthday: Renovation at 'Mannat' Raises Questions About Fan Greetings, New Plan Revealed

Shah Rukh Khan Birthday Today: Bollywood's King Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, is celebrating his 60th birthday today. For his fans, his birthday is not just another date on the calendar; it has become an event that draws people from different parts of the country to Mumbai every year, with large crowds gathering in front of his residence, Mannat. King Khan never disappoints his fans and always comes to the balcony of his bungalow to wave and thank everyone. This time too, a large number of people had gathered outside his house since Saturday night. However, with renovations underway at his home, how will this be possible? Let's find out what Shah Rukh Khan has planned...