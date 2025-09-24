Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Shah Rukh Khan's Childlike Charm and Rani Mukerji's Unique Style Steal the Show at National Awards

At the 71st National Awards ceremony, Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji captivated the audience once again. Shah Rukh's childlike innocence and his unique style of accepting the award drew everyone's attention...

Mumbai

Patrika Desk

Sep 24, 2025

SRK की मासूमियत और रानी मुखर्जी का अनोखा अंदाज! ये कॉम्बो, देख दिल हार बैठेगें आप
SRK and Rani (Image: X)

National Awards Event SRK and Rani Mukerji video: Bollywood's 'Badshah' Shah Rukh Khan received the National Film Award for his film 'Jawan', adding to his already immense joy. The event was further graced by the presence of stars like Rani Mukerji, Vikrant Massey, and South superstar Mohanlal.

Several videos from the ceremony have gone viral on the internet, with Shah Rukh and Rani's pairing capturing significant attention. The chemistry of this 'Rahul-Tina' (a reference to their popular on-screen pairing) duo is being widely appreciated.

SRK's Innocence and Rani Mukerji's Unique Style

Shah Rukh and Rani have collaborated in numerous blockbuster films, including 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai', 'Kal Ho Naa Ho', 'Chalte Chalte', and 'Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna'. This is the first time the pair have received National Awards simultaneously. Rani Mukerji received the honour for 'Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway', and Shah Rukh Khan for 'Jawan', both presented by President Droupadi Murmu. Interestingly, two videos are particularly viral on social media. The first shows Shah Rukh, Vikrant, and Rani seated together.

This Combo Will Steal Your Heart

The videos show Vikrant helping both actors put on their medals. Shah Rukh's endearing innocence charmed everyone as he struggled to untie and then correctly wear his medal ribbon. Rani assisted him, ensuring his medal was properly placed and showing his face to the camera. Shah Rukh then showed his medal to his manager, Pooja Dadlani, leading fans to affectionately call him 'pookie'. Another video shows Shah Rukh adjusting Rani's hair and affectionately kissing her cheek, attracting considerable attention from fans.

Vikrant is also seen in this video watching the pair. A selfie of the two together is also circulating widely. These videos have reignited memories of Shah Rukh and Rani's exceptional chemistry, with fans expressing their desire to see them together on screen again.

Published on:

24 Sept 2025 02:22 pm

English News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Shah Rukh Khan's Childlike Charm and Rani Mukerji's Unique Style Steal the Show at National Awards
