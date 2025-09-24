Shah Rukh Khan's Childlike Charm and Rani Mukerji's Unique Style Steal the Show at National Awards

The videos show Vikrant helping both actors put on their medals. Shah Rukh's endearing innocence charmed everyone as he struggled to untie and then correctly wear his medal ribbon. Rani assisted him, ensuring his medal was properly placed and showing his face to the camera. Shah Rukh then showed his medal to his manager, Pooja Dadlani, leading fans to affectionately call him 'pookie'. Another video shows Shah Rukh adjusting Rani's hair and affectionately kissing her cheek, attracting considerable attention from fans.