scriptShahid Kapoor's 'Deva': Release Date Revealed in New Poster | Latest News | Patrika News
Bollywood

Shahid Kapoor's 'Deva': Release Date Revealed in New Poster

Deva Release Date: A new poster for the film ‘Deva’ has been released. Besides the release date, several aspects of the poster have surprised fans.

MumbaiJan 02, 2025 / 11:00 am

Patrika Desk

Deva Release Date

Deva Release Date

Deva Shahid Kapoor: Bollywood’s famous actor Shahid Kapoor is once again in the headlines with his new film, Deva. The poster for his upcoming film has been released which confirms its release date.

The poster offered fans quite a spectacle, causing a stir on social media. Everyone is excited. Shahid’s killer look in the poster reminded fans of Ranbir Kapoor in Animal. Amitabh Bachchan also appeared in the poster, leaving fans puzzled and speculating about Big B’s role.

Deva Release Date Announced

Shahid Kapoor released the new poster of Deva on his Instagram, along with a big gift for his fans. Revealing the poster, Shahid Kapoor wrote, “Lock and Load… See you in cinemas on 31st January.” The film is set to hit the box office on 31 January. Shahid’s impressive style is evident in the released poster. Megastar Amitabh Bachchan also glimpses behind Shahid, mirroring his pose. Shahid’s attitude in the poster is superb. However, Amitabh Bachchan does not have a role in the film. Fans speculate that his role will be similar to Amitabh Bachchan’s role in the film Deewaar. The poster has certainly heightened fan anticipation and excitement.

Shahid Kapoor in this role

The film Deva is directed by Rosshan Andrrews. It’s an action-thriller film. Shahid Kapoor will be seen as a police officer. The story revolves around Shahid Kapoor investigating a high-profile case filled with suspense and twists. Pooja Hegde and Pavel Gulati will also star alongside Shahid Kapoor.

News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Shahid Kapoor's 'Deva': Release Date Revealed in New Poster

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Weather Update: North India Shivers as IMD Issues 5-Day Alert for Delhi, UP, and Bihar

National News

Weather Update: North India Shivers as IMD Issues 5-Day Alert for Delhi, UP, and Bihar

in 4 hours

Over 4,000 Railway Jobs for 10th Pass Candidates

Education News

Over 4,000 Railway Jobs for 10th Pass Candidates

17 hours ago

BCCI to Question Rohit Sharma and Gautam Gambhir After Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Report

Sports

BCCI to Question Rohit Sharma and Gautam Gambhir After Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Report

18 hours ago

Upcoming Movies: The first month of 2025 promises full entertainment, with films featuring Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar set for release

Entertainment

Upcoming Movies: The first month of 2025 promises full entertainment, with films featuring Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar set for release

14 hours ago

Latest Bollywood

Upcoming Movies: The first month of 2025 promises full entertainment, with films featuring Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar set for release

Entertainment

Upcoming Movies: The first month of 2025 promises full entertainment, with films featuring Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar set for release

14 hours ago

Natasa Seeks True Love After Divorce from Hardik Pandya

Bollywood

Natasa Seeks True Love After Divorce from Hardik Pandya

16 hours ago

Sikandar Teaser Release Postponed: Bad News for Salman Khan Fans on His Birthday

Bollywood

Sikandar Teaser Release Postponed: Bad News for Salman Khan Fans on His Birthday

6 days ago

Malaika Arora Responds to Arjun Kapoor’s ‘I’m Single’ Comment

Bollywood

Malaika Arora Responds to Arjun Kapoor’s ‘I’m Single’ Comment

1 week ago

Trending Entertainment News

Shahid Kapoor's 'Deva': Release Date Revealed in New Poster

बॉलीवुड

Shahid Kapoor's 'Deva': Release Date Revealed in New Poster

in 5 hours

Upcoming Movies: The first month of 2025 promises full entertainment, with films featuring Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar set for release

मनोरंजन

Upcoming Movies: The first month of 2025 promises full entertainment, with films featuring Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar set for release

14 hours ago

Natasa Seeks True Love After Divorce from Hardik Pandya

बॉलीवुड

Natasa Seeks True Love After Divorce from Hardik Pandya

16 hours ago

Kalki 2898 AD Sequel: Famous Actor to Play Lord Krishna?

मनोरंजन

Kalki 2898 AD Sequel: Famous Actor to Play Lord Krishna?

3 days ago

Sikandar Teaser Release Postponed: Bad News for Salman Khan Fans on His Birthday

बॉलीवुड

Sikandar Teaser Release Postponed: Bad News for Salman Khan Fans on His Birthday

6 days ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.