Shahid Kapoor's 'Deva': Release Date Revealed in New Poster

Deva Release Date Announced Shahid Kapoor released the new poster of Deva on his Instagram, along with a big gift for his fans. Revealing the poster, Shahid Kapoor wrote, “Lock and Load… See you in cinemas on 31st January.” The film is set to hit the box office on 31 January. Shahid’s impressive style is evident in the released poster. Megastar Amitabh Bachchan also glimpses behind Shahid, mirroring his pose. Shahid’s attitude in the poster is superb. However, Amitabh Bachchan does not have a role in the film. Fans speculate that his role will be similar to Amitabh Bachchan’s role in the film Deewaar. The poster has certainly heightened fan anticipation and excitement.

Shahid Kapoor in this role The film Deva is directed by Rosshan Andrrews. It's an action-thriller film. Shahid Kapoor will be seen as a police officer. The story revolves around Shahid Kapoor investigating a high-profile case filled with suspense and twists. Pooja Hegde and Pavel Gulati will also star alongside Shahid Kapoor.