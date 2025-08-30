Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

Bollywood

Shashi Kapoor's Doppelganger Stuns in Viral Video

A video is going viral on social media showing a man who is a striking lookalike of Shashi Kapoor. Seeing this video will leave you astonished, as this person bears an uncanny resemblance to the late actor.

Mumbai

Patrika Desk

Aug 30, 2025

शशि कपूर के हमशक्ल ने उड़ाया गर्दा, Viral Video को देखकर आप भी रह जाएंगे हैरान

Shashi Kapoor's back: A video currently circulating on social media shows a man who bears a striking resemblance to the late actor Shashi Kapoor. This individual has recreated a scene from the 1979 film 'Suhaag', lip-syncing to the hit song "Main toh beghair hoon...", while adopting Kapoor's attire and mannerisms. The uncanny resemblance in expression and look has left fans astonished.

A Viral Video That Will Amaze You

Bollywood lookalikes are currently trending on social media. Recently, a video featuring a doppelganger of the late actor Shashi Kapoor has gone viral, leaving viewers in disbelief. While another video shows a girl attempting to emulate Zeenat Aman, it's the Shashi Kapoor lookalike who truly captivates attention with his remarkable resemblance.

Both have recreated the hit song "Main toh beghair hoon..." from the film 'Suhaag' in the same attire and shared it on social media, where it is rapidly gaining popularity. The young man's expressions and appearance are strikingly similar to Shashi Kapoor's, leaving fans amazed.

Comments on the Video

Many commenters have expressed their belief that they initially thought Shashi Kapoor had returned. Others have described the young man as an excellent replica of Shashi Kapoor. The video has created a sensation on social media, with numerous reactions and comments. Some are even questioning whether it's truly a lookalike or some form of magic.

Lost in Memories

3This video of Shashi Kapoor is immensely popular. It has evoked nostalgic feelings among his fans, offering them a chance to revisit their beloved actor. The video serves as a testament to Shashi Kapoor's enduring presence in the hearts of the people, ensuring his memories remain ever fresh.

Share the news:

Published on:

30 Aug 2025 04:44 pm

English News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Shashi Kapoor's Doppelganger Stuns in Viral Video
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Asia Cup 2025

PM Modi

Bihar Elections 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.