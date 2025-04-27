Shashi Tharoor Praised Akshay Kumar’s ‘Kesari Chapter 2’

Kesari Chapter 2: The film ‘Kesari Chapter 2’, based on the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, is receiving widespread acclaim from audiences and industry veterans alike. Congress MP Shashi Tharoor also watched the film, starring Akshay Kumar, R Madhavan, and Ananya Panday, and heaped praise upon it. He noted that C. Shankaran Nair would never have used certain words in real life.
Shashi Tharoor: Not a Single Dull Scene in the Film
The Congress MP said, “I found it to be a brilliantly made film. The film takes some liberties with historical facts, but it is stated upfront that it is fictional. However, it captured the spirit of resistance against the British court system. The film’s message is delivered brilliantly. I would say that the acting, direction, and presentation of the story in a high-quality production are superb. Not a single scene in the film is dull.”
The Congress MP noted one aspect of the film, saying, “I was concerned that the courtroom scenes might be tedious for many, but the way the story unfolded, I found it hard to look away for even a second. Absolutely brilliant! I have been a fan of Shankaran Nair sir for a long time. Eight years ago, I spoke about his life and achievements during a speech. Some portray him as very romantic, but he was a courageous, principled, and honest man. He would never have used some of the words used by Akshay Kumar, especially a particular four-letter word; that would never have come out of his mouth.”
The British Never Apologised
He further stated, “I can tell you definitively that a clear message has been delivered brilliantly. I would say that we all need such films to remind us of certain atrocities of history. Jallianwala Bagh stands as a symbol of one of the worst acts of the British Raj. I am proud that after my book tour in the UK following the publication of my book ‘An Era of Darkness: The British Empire in India’, I had emphasised the need for an apology. An apology is needed for the massacre, and I am glad that at the end of the film, they mentioned that one thing the British never did was apologise.”