Shashi Tharoor Praised Akshay Kumar’s ‘Kesari Chapter 2’

Shashi Tharoor: Not a Single Dull Scene in the Film Kesari Chapter 2 Movie The Congress MP said, "I found it to be a brilliantly made film. The film takes some liberties with historical facts, but it is stated upfront that it is fictional. However, it captured the spirit of resistance against the British court system. The film's message is delivered brilliantly. I would say that the acting, direction, and presentation of the story in a high-quality production are superb. Not a single scene in the film is dull."

The Congress MP noted one aspect of the film, saying, “I was concerned that the courtroom scenes might be tedious for many, but the way the story unfolded, I found it hard to look away for even a second. Absolutely brilliant! I have been a fan of Shankaran Nair sir for a long time. Eight years ago, I spoke about his life and achievements during a speech. Some portray him as very romantic, but he was a courageous, principled, and honest man. He would never have used some of the words used by Akshay Kumar, especially a particular four-letter word; that would never have come out of his mouth.”