Shatrughan Sinha Meets Deol Family, Pays Respect to Dharmendra After Returning to Mumbai

Shatrughan Sinha and Dharmendra (Image: Patrika)
Shatrughan Sinha Post Dharmendra Death: Dharmendra's close friend Shatrughan Sinha has posted an emotional message that has moved his fans to tears. While Dharmendra's demise has sent waves of grief across Bollywood, Shatrughan Sinha's heart is also broken. Shatrughan Sinha was not in Mumbai at the time of Dharmendra's prayer meet and death. As soon as he returned, he went to the Deol family's home to meet them during this time of sorrow. During this visit, he expressed his grief and offered condolences to the family. He then posted about this meeting, referring to Dharmendra as his elder brother.
At the time of Dharmendra's death, Shatrughan Sinha was in Delhi, which is why he could not attend the funeral and the subsequent prayer meeting. Upon returning to Mumbai, Shatrughan Sinha fulfilled his duty by meeting the Deol family. Shatrughan Sinha shared several pictures with Dharmendra's sons, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, on his 'X' account. He wrote, "On my return from Delhi, went with a very heavy sorrowful heart to our dearest family friend, our elder brother @aapkadharam's home."
Shatrughan Sinha also met other members of Dharmendra's family and remembered them all. He wrote, "It was heart-touching to meet his lovely sons Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, his attractive, charming wife Tanya, their handsome sons Dharam and especially Aryaman."
Shatrughan Sinha further wrote that Dharmendra was a wonderful human being and had touched many lives. Shatrughan said, "It was great to meet them all and remember Dharamji as the wonderful human being he was and will always be for the many lives he touched. Also prayed for his peace and strength in this time of sorrow."
Dharmendra and Shatrughan Sinha worked together early in their careers. Shatrughan Sinha, who entered the film industry about seven years after Dharmendra, shared the screen with him in many films. Even when Dharmendra was unwell, Shatrughan Sinha had visited him at his home, but a few days later, the news of Dharmendra's death broke.
It is to be noted that on Thursday, Dharmendra's first wife Prakash Kaur and sons Sunny and Bobby organised a prayer meet titled 'Celebration of Life'. Many big stars attended it. Actress Rekha also arrived at this prayer meeting. Videos of her attendance have also gone viral on social media.
