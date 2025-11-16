Sherlyn Chopra Reveals Decision to Remove Heavy Breast Implants Due to Health Issues

Sherlyn Chopra (Image: X @SherlynChopra)
Sherlyn Chopra: Breast implants are common nowadays, but like any surgery, they also have side effects. Recently, actress Sherlyn Chopra revealed that she is getting her 825-gram breast implants removed. She also shared on her Instagram that for the past few months, she had been suffering from persistent pain in her back, chest, neck, and shoulders, which also caused her to feel pressure in her chest.
Therefore, she consulted a doctor and after the consultation, it was revealed that the cause of all these problems was her heavy breast implants. Following this, to regain her agility and energy, she decided to have them removed permanently. She shared a video on her Instagram saying, "I will get these implants removed forever. This heavy burden is going to be lifted from my chest, and I will start my life anew, without any burden."
Indeed, the decision to remove breast implants is no less than a challenge for women, as after the removal of implants, not only does their physical appearance change, but skin elasticity and, in many cases, the emotional and hormonal impact can be profound. In such a situation, it is natural to question whether the body can fully return to its previous state after surgery, and how long recovery takes. It is important for everyone to know the answers to all these crucial questions, so let's find out what the procedure entails...
Breast implants, whether silicone or saline, do not last a lifetime. Many people remove or replace them repeatedly due to various reasons ranging from discomfort and changes in appearance to even medical concerns. During the surgery, women experience pain and swelling for 48–72 hours. It is worth noting that removing silicone implants is not always as easy as the initial augmentation surgery and can involve many complications. The surgery is not always guaranteed to be successful, and sometimes it can even distort the natural shape of the body. Moreover, recovery can take about 4–6 weeks.
Not just that—when an implant is inserted, the body naturally forms a capsule around it, which appears like a thin layer of scar tissue. This capsule does not always cause problems; only occasionally does it fail. While inserting an implant is relatively easy, removing it can take much longer because it often requires a more extensive surgery. This increases the chances of complications, such as persistent pain or changes due to irregular breast shape.
