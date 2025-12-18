18 December 2025,

Thursday

Bollywood

Shilpa Shetty Announces Grand Opening of New Restaurant Amidst ₹60 Crore Fraud FIR Against Her Pub

An FIR was registered against Shilpa Shetty's pub a few days ago. Meanwhile, the actress has announced the grand opening of a new restaurant on social media.

2 min read
Google source verification

Mumbai

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 18, 2025

Shilpa Shetty New Restaurant Announced

Shilpa Shetty (Image: Actress's Instagram)

Recently, news broke that a FIR was registered against Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty's Bengaluru-based pub 'Bastian'. The allegation was that the pub operated late into the night without permission, and on the night of December 11, some people clashed there. Following this, the police investigated the matter and uncovered the pub's late-night operations. Prior to this, a video of the altercation had also gone viral on the internet, after which the police delved deeper into the case. Amidst this, news is now emerging that the actress has announced the grand opening of a new restaurant on social media.

Actress Posts on Social Media

Actress Shilpa Shetty shared a video on Instagram, writing, "Episode 4 is here, the one you all have been waiting for. We are now ready to open the doors to our restaurant. Preparations are in full swing in the kitchen, and Amma has also given her approval. So yes, we are all set! Our restaurant is opening for the first time on December 19th from 11 AM to 1 PM. Just walk in, no booking required."

The actress also shared the address of her new restaurant, adding, "Ammakai, Bastian in Ammakai Series, Episode - 4, Inauguration, December 19, Bandra, Karnataka Cuisine, New Launch."

Shilpa and Raj Kundra Accused of Rs 60 Crore Fraud

Shilpa Shetty and her husband Raj Kundra are embroiled in a Rs 60 crore fraud case. Some time ago, businessman Deepak Kothari, a director at Lotus Capital Financial Services Limited, accused the couple of cheating and filed a complaint against them. He alleged that Shilpa and Raj defrauded him in a loan-cum-investment deal worth Rs 60 crore. Following this complaint, the Economic Offences Wing of the Mumbai Police registered an FIR against both on Wednesday. Deepak's lawyer stated that the police possess evidence that substantiates these allegations.

On the other hand, Raj Kundra has refuted all these allegations. He wrote on the social media platform X that the claims being spread against him are false and malicious. He stated that this is a civil dispute being unnecessarily given a criminal colour. He mentioned that a petition has already been filed in the High Court regarding this matter and a verdict is awaited. Raj asserted that he is fully cooperating with the investigation and has complete faith in Indian law and the judiciary. He also appealed to the media to exercise restraint in their reporting as the matter is sub judice.

Published on:

18 Dec 2025 05:41 pm

