Shilpa Shetty Announces Grand Opening of New Restaurant Amidst ₹60 Crore Fraud FIR Against Her Pub

On the other hand, Raj Kundra has refuted all these allegations. He wrote on the social media platform X that the claims being spread against him are false and malicious. He stated that this is a civil dispute being unnecessarily given a criminal colour. He mentioned that a petition has already been filed in the High Court regarding this matter and a verdict is awaited. Raj asserted that he is fully cooperating with the investigation and has complete faith in Indian law and the judiciary. He also appealed to the media to exercise restraint in their reporting as the matter is sub judice.