Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Bihar Election 2025

Delhi Blast

Weather

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Bollywood

Shilpa Shetty Meets Dhirendra Shastri Amidst His Poor Health

Dhirendra Shastri Video: Dhirendra Shastri has not been keeping well lately; he fainted and fell several times during a padyatra (foot march). In such a situation, Shilpa Shetty met him. A video of the two has gone viral.

2 min read
Google source verification

Mumbai

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 15, 2025

Shilpa Shetty Met Dhirendra Shastri

Shilpa Shetty, Dhirendra Shastri and Rajpal Yadav (Image: Patrika)

Shilpa Shetty Met Dhirendra Shastri: While everyone is concerned about the delicate condition of actor Dharmendra in Bollywood these days, a video of Shilpa Shetty has surfaced. In it, she is seen in conversation with Pandit Dhirendra Krishna Shastri, the Peethadheeshwar of Bageshwar Dham, sitting before him with folded hands. This video is from the time when Dhirendra Shastri's foot march reached Mathura. People are commenting on this video, and it is being well-liked.

Shilpa Shetty Met Dhirendra Shastri, Who Was Seated on the Ground

In the video of Shilpa Shetty and Dhirendra Shastri that is going viral, it can be seen that Dhirendra Shastri is sitting on the ground, and actress Shilpa Shetty meets him there. She appears very happy and excited to meet the Baba. A big smile is clearly visible on her face, showing how delighted she is to meet him.

Not only this, but Shilpa also met actor Rajpal Yadav there. Shilpa Shetty was surprised to see Rajpal Yadav and happily exclaimed that she was looking for his number. Before meeting Dhirendra Shastri, Shilpa Shetty had also visited the Banke Bihari Temple in Vrindavan.

Thousands Participated in the Foot March

According to reports, thousands of people participated in Dhirendra Shastri's foot march yesterday. The march entered Uttar Pradesh after passing through Delhi and Haryana. This 55-kilometre-long march in Mathura will be completed in four days and will conclude on November 16. After entering UP, Dhirendra Shastri had said, "We are safer in UP." It is worth noting that Shilpa had previously met Premanand Maharaj in Vrindavan. During that time, her husband Raj Kundra had spoken about donating his kidney to the Maharaj.

Currently Work

Speaking of Shilpa Shetty's work, she began her career in Bollywood with the film 'Baazigar'. She has delivered many blockbuster films and was last seen in the 2023 film 'Sukhee'. She will soon be seen in the Kannada film 'KD: The Devil'.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Related Topics

bollywod news

Bollywood

Published on:

15 Nov 2025 01:52 pm

English News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Shilpa Shetty Meets Dhirendra Shastri Amidst His Poor Health

Big News

View All

Bollywood

Entertainment

Trending

Sonakshi Sinha's Husband Zaheer Iqbal Addresses Conversion Rumours After Wedding

Zaheer Iqbal Big Statement on wife Sonakshi Sinha Conversion
Bollywood

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa Become Parents, Congratulatory Messages Pour In

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa Welcome Baby Girl
Bollywood

Veteran Actress Kamini Kaushal Passes Away After Prolonged Age-Related Illness

Kamini Kaushal Passed Away
Entertainment

From the Shirtless Trend to the 'He-Man' Title, Which Film Gave Dharmendra the Action Hero Identity?

Dharmendra Movie Phool aur Patthar
Bollywood

Amitabh Bachchan Posts Cryptically Amidst Dharmendra's Ill Health and Viral Hospital Videos

धर्मेंद्र की तबीयत खराब के बीच अमिताभ बच्चन ने किया क्रिप्टिक पोस्ट, लिखा- कोई एथिक्स...
Bollywood
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Women's World Cup 2025

PM Modi

Bihar Elections 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.