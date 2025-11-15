Shilpa Shetty Meets Dhirendra Shastri Amidst His Poor Health

Shilpa Shetty, Dhirendra Shastri and Rajpal Yadav (Image: Patrika)
Shilpa Shetty Met Dhirendra Shastri: While everyone is concerned about the delicate condition of actor Dharmendra in Bollywood these days, a video of Shilpa Shetty has surfaced. In it, she is seen in conversation with Pandit Dhirendra Krishna Shastri, the Peethadheeshwar of Bageshwar Dham, sitting before him with folded hands. This video is from the time when Dhirendra Shastri's foot march reached Mathura. People are commenting on this video, and it is being well-liked.
In the video of Shilpa Shetty and Dhirendra Shastri that is going viral, it can be seen that Dhirendra Shastri is sitting on the ground, and actress Shilpa Shetty meets him there. She appears very happy and excited to meet the Baba. A big smile is clearly visible on her face, showing how delighted she is to meet him.
Not only this, but Shilpa also met actor Rajpal Yadav there. Shilpa Shetty was surprised to see Rajpal Yadav and happily exclaimed that she was looking for his number. Before meeting Dhirendra Shastri, Shilpa Shetty had also visited the Banke Bihari Temple in Vrindavan.
According to reports, thousands of people participated in Dhirendra Shastri's foot march yesterday. The march entered Uttar Pradesh after passing through Delhi and Haryana. This 55-kilometre-long march in Mathura will be completed in four days and will conclude on November 16. After entering UP, Dhirendra Shastri had said, "We are safer in UP." It is worth noting that Shilpa had previously met Premanand Maharaj in Vrindavan. During that time, her husband Raj Kundra had spoken about donating his kidney to the Maharaj.
Speaking of Shilpa Shetty's work, she began her career in Bollywood with the film 'Baazigar'. She has delivered many blockbuster films and was last seen in the 2023 film 'Sukhee'. She will soon be seen in the Kannada film 'KD: The Devil'.
Big NewsView All
Bollywood
Entertainment
Trending