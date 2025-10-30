Shilpa Shetty’s Mother Sunanda Shetty Admitted at Lilavati Hospital

Shilpa Shetty with mother Sunanda Shetty (Image: Patrika)
Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty, who has been embroiled in controversies regarding the prices of her restaurant and allegations of a ₹60 crore fraud involving her husband Raj Kundra, is now facing another distressing piece of news. Shilpa Shetty was spotted outside Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai on Thursday. According to paparrazi page Viral Bhayani, the actress visited the hospital because her mother, Sunanda Shetty, has been admitted.
The Viral Bhayani page shared a video of Shilpa arriving at the hospital and captioned it, "#ShilpaShetty reached Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai, where her mother has been admitted. Get well soon, Auntyji." The actress's fans are praying for her mother's speedy recovery. One fan commented, "Get well soon." Another user wrote, "God bless her." A netizen commented, "Get well soon, Aunty ji."
It is worth noting that Shilpa Shetty's father, Surendra Shetty, passed away in 2016. He died of a heart attack at the age of 74. His mother's health is currently unwell, but the reason for her hospitalisation or any other cause has not yet been revealed.
Big NewsView All
Bollywood
Entertainment
Trending