Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Women's World Cup 2025

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Bollywood

Shilpa Shetty’s Mother Sunanda Shetty Admitted at Lilavati Hospital

Shilpa Shetty's mother Sunanda Shetty has been admitted to the hospital. A video of the actress going to Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai has also surfaced. People are praying for her mother.

less than 1 minute read
Google source verification

Mumbai

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 30, 2025

Shilpa Shetty Mother Sunanda Hospitalized

Shilpa Shetty with mother Sunanda Shetty (Image: Patrika)

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty, who has been embroiled in controversies regarding the prices of her restaurant and allegations of a ₹60 crore fraud involving her husband Raj Kundra, is now facing another distressing piece of news. Shilpa Shetty was spotted outside Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai on Thursday. According to paparrazi page Viral Bhayani, the actress visited the hospital because her mother, Sunanda Shetty, has been admitted.

Shilpa Shetty's Hospital Video Goes Viral

The Viral Bhayani page shared a video of Shilpa arriving at the hospital and captioned it, "#ShilpaShetty reached Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai, where her mother has been admitted. Get well soon, Auntyji." The actress's fans are praying for her mother's speedy recovery. One fan commented, "Get well soon." Another user wrote, "God bless her." A netizen commented, "Get well soon, Aunty ji."

People Praying for Shetty's Mother

It is worth noting that Shilpa Shetty's father, Surendra Shetty, passed away in 2016. He died of a heart attack at the age of 74. His mother's health is currently unwell, but the reason for her hospitalisation or any other cause has not yet been revealed.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Related Topics

bollywod news

Bollywood

Published on:

30 Oct 2025 03:42 pm

English News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Shilpa Shetty’s Mother Sunanda Shetty Admitted at Lilavati Hospital

Big News

View All

Bollywood

Entertainment

Trending

Don't Miss These Blockbuster Films Releasing in November

November 2025 Movie Releases
Bollywood

This Actor Reacts Angrily to Dowry Harassment Suicide of 23-Year-Old Woman

Rajkummar Rao angry on 23 years raipur woman suicide
Entertainment

Shilpa Shetty’s Restaurant: From ₹960 Cup of Tea to Wine for ₹1.59 Lakh; Menu Revealed

Shilpa Shetty Restaurant Bastian mumbai
Bollywood

Satish Shah’s Co-star Rajesh Kumar Reveals True Cause of Death, Says It Wasn’t Kidney Failure

Satish Shah death Not Kidney Failure
Bollywood

Sikhs Denied Entry to Diljit Dosanjh Concert Over 'Kirpan' Controversy

Diljit Dosanjh sydney Concert Sikh community no entry with carry kirpan
Entertainment
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Women's World Cup 2025

PM Modi

Bihar Elections 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.