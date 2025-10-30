Shilpa Shetty’s Mother Sunanda Shetty Admitted at Lilavati Hospital

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty, who has been embroiled in controversies regarding the prices of her restaurant and allegations of a ₹60 crore fraud involving her husband Raj Kundra, is now facing another distressing piece of news. Shilpa Shetty was spotted outside Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai on Thursday. According to paparrazi page Viral Bhayani, the actress visited the hospital because her mother, Sunanda Shetty, has been admitted.