Shilpa Shetty’s Restaurant: From ₹960 Cup of Tea to Wine for ₹1.59 Lakh; Menu Revealed

According to a report by 'The Indian Express', Shilpa Shetty's restaurant is very popular and consequently expensive. In this posh restaurant, a Jasmine Herbal Tea is priced at ₹920, while you will have to pay ₹360 for a simple English Breakfast Tea. Furthermore, if you are fond of wine, the price of sparkling wine at 'Bastian' might shock you. Expensive wines up to ₹1,59,500 are served here. This is a bottle of French Dom Pérignon Brut Rosé sparkling wine, which is a highlight of the establishment.