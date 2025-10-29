Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Bollywood

Shilpa Shetty’s Restaurant: From ₹960 Cup of Tea to Wine for ₹1.59 Lakh; Menu Revealed

Industry-famous actress Shilpa Shetty often remains in the headlines with her husband Raj Kundra, but this time the subject of discussion is her restaurant. Everyone is surprised to hear its menu. Also, its one-night turnover is unimaginable.

Mumbai

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 29, 2025

Shilpa Shetty Restaurant Bastian mumbai

Shilpa Shetty Restaurant (Image: Patrika)

Shilpa Shetty Restaurant Menu: Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty's luxury restaurant 'Bastian' is counted among Mumbai's most famous and expensive celebrity dining destinations. Shilpa Shetty often promotes her restaurant on social media, and seeing pictures of it makes everyone want to dine there. However, the first question on everyone's mind is about the cost. The menu of the restaurant 'Bastian' is currently going viral. A cup of tea costs ₹960, while a toast is priced at ₹800.

Restaurant Menu Revealed

According to a report by 'The Indian Express', Shilpa Shetty's restaurant is very popular and consequently expensive. In this posh restaurant, a Jasmine Herbal Tea is priced at ₹920, while you will have to pay ₹360 for a simple English Breakfast Tea. Furthermore, if you are fond of wine, the price of sparkling wine at 'Bastian' might shock you. Expensive wines up to ₹1,59,500 are served here. This is a bottle of French Dom Pérignon Brut Rosé sparkling wine, which is a highlight of the establishment.

Salads at ₹1050 and Noodles at ₹675 Available

However, a good aspect of Shilpa's restaurant is that the prices for food range from a normal ₹500 to ₹1200. For main course Chinese dishes, you will have to pay ₹675 for Chilli Garlic Noodles. A Chicken Burrito will cost ₹900. If you are health-conscious, a Bareta Salad is priced at ₹1050 and Avocado Toast at ₹800.

'Bastian at the Top' is one of Mumbai's most popular restaurants, but securing a booking here is not easy. According to sources, this restaurant can generate a staggering ₹2 to 3 crore in revenue in a single night. Shilpa Shetty partnered with restaurant owner Ranjeet Bindra in 2019.

Daily Turnover in Crores

Shilpa Shetty has now significantly increased her stake in this restaurant brand and now holds a 50 percent share in the 'Bastian' brand. She has become a co-partner in several restaurants across India.

Despite the restaurant's impressive earnings, Shilpa Shetty and her husband Raj Kundra were recently in the news due to a legal dispute. A businessman from Juhu accused them of fraud amounting to ₹60.48 crore. The Bombay High Court dismissed their petition seeking permission to travel abroad to expand their restaurant business. The court ordered that they must deposit ₹60 crore before being granted permission for foreign travel.

