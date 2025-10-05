Shraddha Kapoor's Personal Question to ChatGPT Leaves Her Astonished by the Answer

Shraddha Kapoor is fond of food, which is evident from her social media posts. This year on Ganesh Visarjan day in September, she ate 6 'Ukadiche Modak'. Sharing a photo of the modak on her Instagram story, Shraddha had written, 'Visarjan is on September 6, so I have to eat 6 modaks.' Before this, Shraddha was also seen eating Jalebi during a shoot. She posted a photo on social media, in which she was posing in traditional attire with a box full of Jalebis. The caption read, 'Shooting is just an excuse, eating Jalebi is the real reason.'