Shraddha Kapoor (Image: X)
ChatGPT: Shraddha Kapoor recently shared a post on social media that surprised her fans. Shraddha asked ChatGPT a question related to food and drink. Let's find out what the question was.
In fact, Shraddha Kapoor shared a slice of delicious cake on her Instagram story and asked ChatGPT, 'ChatGPT, tell me what is the fattiest dessert I should eat right now?' Shraddha's question was answered by ChatGPT with a tasty cake. Shraddha also added the song 'Gazab Ka Hai Din' from Aamir Khan and Juhi Chawla's film 'Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak' to her story.
Shraddha Kapoor is fond of food, which is evident from her social media posts. This year on Ganesh Visarjan day in September, she ate 6 'Ukadiche Modak'. Sharing a photo of the modak on her Instagram story, Shraddha had written, 'Visarjan is on September 6, so I have to eat 6 modaks.' Before this, Shraddha was also seen eating Jalebi during a shoot. She posted a photo on social media, in which she was posing in traditional attire with a box full of Jalebis. The caption read, 'Shooting is just an excuse, eating Jalebi is the real reason.'
Shraddha Kapoor's unique question to ChatGPT and her love for food are being well-received by her fans. People are making funny comments on her post and asking her which dessert she likes the most.
