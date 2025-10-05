Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Women's World Cup 2025

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Bollywood

Shraddha Kapoor's Personal Question to ChatGPT Leaves Her Astonished by the Answer

Shraddha Kapoor has asked ChatGPT a personal question, the answer to which will leave you surprised. This unique question and ChatGPT's answer are going viral on social media...

2 min read

Mumbai

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 05, 2025

ChatGPT से श्रद्धा कपूर ने किया पर्सनल सवाल, जवाब सुनकर हैरान हो जाएंगे

Shraddha Kapoor (Image: X)

ChatGPT: Shraddha Kapoor recently shared a post on social media that surprised her fans. Shraddha asked ChatGPT a question related to food and drink. Let's find out what the question was.

Shraddha Kapoor Asks ChatGPT a Personal Question

In fact, Shraddha Kapoor shared a slice of delicious cake on her Instagram story and asked ChatGPT, 'ChatGPT, tell me what is the fattiest dessert I should eat right now?' Shraddha's question was answered by ChatGPT with a tasty cake. Shraddha also added the song 'Gazab Ka Hai Din' from Aamir Khan and Juhi Chawla's film 'Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak' to her story.

Shraddha Kapoor is fond of food, which is evident from her social media posts. This year on Ganesh Visarjan day in September, she ate 6 'Ukadiche Modak'. Sharing a photo of the modak on her Instagram story, Shraddha had written, 'Visarjan is on September 6, so I have to eat 6 modaks.' Before this, Shraddha was also seen eating Jalebi during a shoot. She posted a photo on social media, in which she was posing in traditional attire with a box full of Jalebis. The caption read, 'Shooting is just an excuse, eating Jalebi is the real reason.'

This Unique Question to ChatGPT

Shraddha Kapoor's unique question to ChatGPT and her love for food are being well-received by her fans. People are making funny comments on her post and asking her which dessert she likes the most.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Entertainment

Published on:

05 Oct 2025 01:17 pm

English News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Shraddha Kapoor's Personal Question to ChatGPT Leaves Her Astonished by the Answer

Big News

View All

Bollywood

Entertainment

Trending

Ranveer Singh Reacts to Pankaj Tripathi’s New Look

कालीन भैया का नया अवतार देखकर रणवीर सिंह का फनी कमेंट, कहा - हम सुधर गए और तो आप बिगड़ गए...
Bollywood

Driver and Petrol Pump Employee Conspire to Defraud Farhan Akhtar’s Mother of Rs 12 Lakh

Farhan Akhtar mother Honey Irani was duped
Entertainment

Athiran: House Full of Corpses, a Lone Girl, and a Terrifying Mystery! The Climax of This Film Will Leave You Shivering

लाशों से भरा घर, अकेली लड़की और खौफनाक रहस्य! क्लाइमैक्स देख कांप उठेंगे
Entertainment

Akshay Kumar Reveals ‘70% Luck, 30% Hard Work’ Recipe for Success

Akshay Kumar
Bollywood

Zubeen Garg's Death: Murder or Accident? Post-Mortem Report Reveals the Truth

Zubeen Garg autopsy report
Bollywood
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Asia Cup 2025

PM Modi

Bihar Elections 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.