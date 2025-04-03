Sikandar Box Office Day 4: Collections Plummet, Film Faces Flop Fears

Sikandar’s Fourth Day Fizzles Out (Sikandar Box Office Collection Day 4) According to Sacnilk data, the film Sikandar stars Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles. This marked their first on-screen pairing. The film’s underperformance is quite disappointing. Sikandar opened with a collection of ₹26 crore. On the second day, it saw a significant jump, reaching ₹29 crore. However, the collection dropped to just ₹19 crore on the third day. Subsequently, on the fourth day of its release (Wednesday, 2nd April), Sikandar earned a mere ₹9.75 crore. The film’s total collection now stands at ₹84.25 crore. Sikandar experienced a whirlwind collection on its second day, which subsided within just four days. However, there is hope that Sikandar might see a strong collection during the weekend.

Will Sikandar Fall into the Flop Category? The film Sikandar is directed by A.R. Murugadoss, who previously directed Aamir Khan's 'Ghajini'. However, he hasn't been able to replicate the blockbuster success of 'Ghajini' with 'Sikandar'. Sikandar's budget is reportedly ₹200 crore. If the current collection trend continues, it seems unlikely to recover even half its budget and might fall into the flop category. For now, the makers hope for a better performance during the weekend.