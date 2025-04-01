scriptSikandar box office collection day 2: Eid boost takes second-day earnings past ₹55 crore | Latest News | Patrika News
Sikandar box office collection day 2: Eid boost takes second-day earnings past ₹55 crore

Sikandar Box Office Collection Day 2: ‘Sikandar’ had a phenomenal second day, Eid, giving a tough fight to ‘L2 Empuran’ and raking in impressive earnings.

MumbaiApr 01, 2025 / 09:22 am

Patrika Desk

Sikandar Box Office Collection Day 2

Box Office Collection Day 2: Salman Khan has given his fans the Eid gift of the film ‘Sikandar’, and in return, his fans have delighted him with their enthusiastic response. ‘Sikandar’ has made a spectacular earning on Eid, its second day of release. On Monday, ‘Sikandar’ performed even better than its opening day. The film ‘Sikandar’ was released on 30 March. Since its announcement, the film has generated significant buzz. The trailer and teaser also broke several records. Now, the film itself is earning tremendously. According to Sacnilk data, on its second day of release, ‘Sikandar’ surpassed both ‘Chhawa’ and ‘L2 Empuran’.

Sikandar Makes a Stunning Collection on Day Two

According to Sacnilk data, the film ‘Sikandar’ is currently dominating theatres. The opening day also witnessed a fantastic craze among fans. Now, earning more on the second day than the first, ‘Sikandar’ has once again proven its mettle. On the second day, Monday, 31 March, ‘Sikandar’ raked in a whirlwind ₹29 crore. The film’s total collection now stands at ₹55 crore.
Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna Romance in Sikandar

In the film ‘Sikandar’, Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna play the lead roles. The film is directed by A.R. Murugadoss, who previously directed Aamir Khan’s ‘Ghajini’. This Salman Khan film features powerful action sequences alongside a moving story that evokes strong emotions in viewers. Besides Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna, the film stars Prateik Babbar, Satyraj, Sharman Joshi, and Kajal Aggarwal in lead roles. The film’s budget is reportedly ₹200 crore. The makers expect ‘Sikandar’s collection to increase further.

