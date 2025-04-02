scriptSikandar: Salman Khan Fan's Illegal Act in Theatre Sparks Outrage | Latest News | Patrika News
Bollywood

Sikandar: Salman Khan Fan's Illegal Act in Theatre Sparks Outrage

Salman Khan Fan’s Illegal Act in Theatre: A video has gone viral on social media showing a Salman Khan fan engaging in illegal activity while watching the film ‘Sikander’ in a theatre.

MumbaiApr 02, 2025 / 03:57 pm

Patrika Desk

Salman Khan crazy Fans

Sikandar at the Box Office: Salman Khan’s movie, Sikandar, released a day before Eid, has received mixed reactions. While many appreciate it, others find it underwhelming. Salman Khan’s massive fanbase is well-known, but sometimes, even fans’ actions can be shocking. A recent incident involving a fan has caused quite a stir. A video circulating on social media shows fans watching Sikandar in a cinema hall engaging in behaviour that endangered others. The video has sparked outrage, with many condemning the actions. Let’s delve into the details of this controversial incident.

Salman Khan Fan burns crackers inside theatres

Fans eagerly awaited the release of Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna’s film, Sikandar. As soon as the film released, fans flocked to theatres. A video has emerged showing fans celebrating during the song ‘Ae Meri Johra Jabin’ by setting off fireworks inside the cinema hall. This caused panic and fear among other viewers. The ensuing chaos and the dangerous nature of the act have been widely criticised. The video, reportedly from a theatre in Malegaon, Maharashtra, and dated 31 March, is going viral. Following the incident, the theatre management and local authorities have vowed to take strict action.

Sikandar Fails to Impress Audiences

Salman Khan’s film, Sikandar, has completed three days at the box office. While the film earned more on the second day than on its opening day, its collection plummeted on the third day, reaching a mere 19 lakhs. Screenings of Sikandar have been reduced in several states due to lackluster audience response. One user commented, “This is wrong,” while another wrote, “Such fans exist in the world.”

