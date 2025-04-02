Sikandar: Salman Khan Fan's Illegal Act in Theatre Sparks Outrage

Salman Khan Fan burns crackers inside theatres Fans eagerly awaited the release of Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna’s film, Sikandar. As soon as the film released, fans flocked to theatres. A video has emerged showing fans celebrating during the song ‘Ae Meri Johra Jabin’ by setting off fireworks inside the cinema hall. This caused panic and fear among other viewers. The ensuing chaos and the dangerous nature of the act have been widely criticised. The video, reportedly from a theatre in Malegaon, Maharashtra, and dated 31 March, is going viral. Following the incident, the theatre management and local authorities have vowed to take strict action.

Malegaon Fan Club 🔥💥 #Sikandar pic.twitter.com/Qv42bgJ0Dx — Radhe Bhai Editx (@Radhe_Bhai_027) March 31, 2025