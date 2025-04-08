script‘Sikandar’ Tanks on Second Monday, ‘L2 Empuraan’ Nears ₹100 Crore, ‘Chhaava’ Continues Strong | Latest News | Patrika News
Sikandar Vs L2 Empuraan Box Office Collection: ‘Sikandar’ continues to perform poorly, even on its second Monday. Meanwhile, ‘L2 Empuraan’ is poised to join the 100 crore club within 24 hours.

Box Office Report: Nine days after its release, Salman Khan’s ‘Sikandar’ is witnessing a continuous decline in box office performance. Monday’s report places ‘Sikandar’ in the flop category, facing stiff competition from ‘L2 Empuraan’. Meanwhile, the magic of ‘Chhaava’ shows no signs of slowing down. Even after 53 days of release, it continues to outperform ‘Sikandar’. The weekday box office figures following the weekend collections for all three films are now available. From Salman Khan’s ‘Sikandar’ to Mohanlal’s ‘L2 Empuraan’, Vicky Kaushal’s ‘Chhaava’ has overtaken them at the box office. Let’s delve into Monday’s report to see which film raked in how much.

Chhaava: Box Office Collection

‘Sikandar’, ‘L2 Empuraan’, and ‘Chhaava’ have all proven to be superhits since day one. Even after 53 days, ‘Chhaava’ remains strong at the box office. ‘Chhaava’ collected ₹35 lakhs on Monday. The film’s total collection has reached ₹598.80 crores.

‘L2 Empuraan’: Box Office Collection

Directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran and written by Murali Gopi, the film ‘L2 Empuraan’ is on the verge of becoming a ₹100 crore film within 12 days. On Monday, the film earned ₹1.56 crores, giving ‘Sikandar’ a tough fight. The film’s total collection stands at ₹99.91 crores. The film is expected to cross the ₹100 crore mark on Tuesday. Mohanlal’s performance is receiving immense appreciation from fans. He enjoys a unique stardom in the South Indian film industry.
DayBox Office Collection
Day 1₹21 crores
Day 2₹11.1 crores
Day 3₹13.25 crores
Day 4₹13.65 crores
Day 5₹11.15 crores
Day 6₹8.55 crores
Day 7₹5.65 crores
Day 8₹3.9 crores
Day 9₹2.9 crores
Day 10₹3.5 crores
Day 11₹3.85 crores
Day 12₹1.56 crores
Total₹99.91 crores

‘Sikandar’: Box Office Collection

The film ‘Sikandar’ is directed by A.R. Murugadoss. The film stars Salman Khan alongside Rashmika Mandanna. The pair’s on-screen chemistry hasn’t resonated well with the audience. The film’s storyline also failed to captivate viewers. This is why the film, made on a budget of ₹200 crores, is now struggling to recover its costs. On its ninth day of release, the film collected ₹1.75 crores. The film’s total earnings have reached ₹104.25 crores. This film is gradually joining the list of Salman Khan’s flop films.
DayBox Office Collection
Day 1₹26 crores
Day 2₹29 crores
Day 3₹19.5 crores
Day 4₹9.75 crores
Day 5₹6 crores
Day 6₹3.5 crores
Day 7₹3.75 crores
Day 8₹4.75 crores
Day 9₹1.75 crores
Total₹104.25 crores

