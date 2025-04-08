‘Sikandar’ Tanks on Second Monday, ‘L2 Empuraan’ Nears ₹100 Crore, ‘Chhaava’ Continues Strong

Chhaava: Box Office Collection ‘Sikandar’, ‘L2 Empuraan’, and ‘Chhaava’ have all proven to be superhits since day one. Even after 53 days, ‘Chhaava’ remains strong at the box office. ‘Chhaava’ collected ₹35 lakhs on Monday. The film’s total collection has reached ₹598.80 crores.

‘L2 Empuraan’: Box Office Collection Directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran and written by Murali Gopi, the film ‘L2 Empuraan’ is on the verge of becoming a ₹100 crore film within 12 days. On Monday, the film earned ₹1.56 crores, giving ‘Sikandar’ a tough fight. The film’s total collection stands at ₹99.91 crores. The film is expected to cross the ₹100 crore mark on Tuesday. Mohanlal’s performance is receiving immense appreciation from fans. He enjoys a unique stardom in the South Indian film industry.

Day Box Office Collection Day 1 ₹21 crores Day 2 ₹11.1 crores Day 3 ₹13.25 crores Day 4 ₹13.65 crores Day 5 ₹11.15 crores Day 6 ₹8.55 crores Day 7 ₹5.65 crores Day 8 ₹3.9 crores Day 9 ₹2.9 crores Day 10 ₹3.5 crores Day 11 ₹3.85 crores Day 12 ₹1.56 crores Total ₹99.91 crores ‘Sikandar’: Box Office Collection The film ‘Sikandar’ is directed by A.R. Murugadoss. The film stars Salman Khan alongside Rashmika Mandanna. The pair’s on-screen chemistry hasn’t resonated well with the audience. The film’s storyline also failed to captivate viewers. This is why the film, made on a budget of ₹200 crores, is now struggling to recover its costs. On its ninth day of release, the film collected ₹1.75 crores. The film’s total earnings have reached ₹104.25 crores. This film is gradually joining the list of Salman Khan’s flop films. The film ‘Sikandar’ is directed by A.R. Murugadoss. The film stars Salman Khan alongside Rashmika Mandanna. The pair’s on-screen chemistry hasn’t resonated well with the audience. The film’s storyline also failed to captivate viewers. This is why the film, made on a budget of ₹200 crores, is now struggling to recover its costs. On its ninth day of release, the film collected ₹1.75 crores. The film’s total earnings have reached ₹104.25 crores. This film is gradually joining the list of Salman Khan’s flop films.