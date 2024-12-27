Sikandar Teaser Release Postponed: Bad News for Salman Khan Fans on His Birthday

Sikandar Teaser Release Postponed Sajid Nadiadwala, the producer of ‘Sikandar’, made a significant announcement that disappointed Salman Khan’s fans. Through an Instagram post, he revealed the postponement of the teaser release. He cited the passing of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh as the reason. His statement read: “In light of the passing of our esteemed former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji, we regret to announce that the release of Sikandar’s teaser has been postponed until 28th December, 11:07 AM. Our condolences are with the nation during this time of mourning. Thank you for your understanding.”

The film's producer made this decision following the death of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. Fans have expressed respect for this decision. The 'Sikandar' teaser is now scheduled for release on Friday, 28th December. Fans have stated their willingness to wait an additional 24 hours, expressing anticipation for the film's release date announcement as well.