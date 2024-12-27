Sikandar Teaser Release Postponed: Bad News for Salman Khan Fans on His Birthday

Sikandar Teaser Release Postponed: Salman Khan’s new film ‘Sikandar’, slated for an Eid 2025 release, has been eagerly awaited by fans. While the exact release date is yet to be announced, a significant development regarding the film’s teaser has emerged. It was widely speculated that the teaser would be released on Salman Khan’s birthday. A day before his birthday, on 26th December, Salman Khan himself released a poster announcing the teaser’s release on 27th December. This generated considerable excitement among fans and created a buzz on social media. However, the teaser will not be released as planned.
Sikandar Teaser Release Postponed
Sajid Nadiadwala, the producer of ‘Sikandar’, made a significant announcement that disappointed Salman Khan’s fans. Through an Instagram post, he revealed the postponement of the teaser release. He cited the passing of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh as the reason. His statement read: “In light of the passing of our esteemed former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji, we regret to announce that the release of Sikandar’s teaser has been postponed until 28th December, 11:07 AM. Our condolences are with the nation during this time of mourning. Thank you for your understanding.”
The film’s producer made this decision following the death of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. Fans have expressed respect for this decision. The ‘Sikandar’ teaser is now scheduled for release on Friday, 28th December. Fans have stated their willingness to wait an additional 24 hours, expressing anticipation for the film’s release date announcement as well.