21 July 2025,

Monday

Bollywood

Singer Badshah Angry at man Eating Chicken in ISKCON Restaurant

Badshah expressed his anger on social media after a video surfaced showing a boy eating chicken at an ISKCON temple restaurant.

Mumbai

Patrika Desk

Jul 21, 2025

ISKCON Temple Man Eat Non Veg
Man eats chicken inside ISKCON temple

Man Eats Non-Vegetarian Food in ISKCON Temple: A man was seen eating chicken at an ISKCON temple restaurant, a place where even mentioning non-vegetarian food is considered taboo. He not only ate the chicken himself but also offered it to others present. A video of this incident has gone viral on social media, sparking outrage, including from famous Bollywood singer and rapper Badshah, who expressed his anger.

The man in the viral video, reportedly an African national, entered the ISKCON restaurant with a KFC meal and openly consumed chicken in front of devotees. Following the video's viral spread, Badshah tweeted his anger.

Man Eats Chicken in ISKCON Temple

The incident reportedly took place in London. The video shows an African-British man deliberately entering the ISKCON 'Govind' restaurant and asking if it is a vegan restaurant. Upon receiving an affirmative answer, he further inquired about the absence of meat. The women at the counter confirmed that the restaurant served no meat, onions, or garlic. The man then laughed, pulled out a KFC container from a plastic bag, and began eating the meat while standing at the counter. He remained in the restaurant until security was called.

Social Media Users Demand Action

Many have condemned the man's behaviour and demanded action against him. Social media users are questioning the repeated targeting of their religion and expressing anger at the incident, calling for strong action against the individual.

Updated on:

21 Jul 2025 10:13 am

Published on:

21 Jul 2025 10:08 am

