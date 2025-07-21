Singer Badshah Angry at man Eating Chicken in ISKCON Restaurant

The incident reportedly took place in London. The video shows an African-British man deliberately entering the ISKCON 'Govind' restaurant and asking if it is a vegan restaurant. Upon receiving an affirmative answer, he further inquired about the absence of meat. The women at the counter confirmed that the restaurant served no meat, onions, or garlic. The man then laughed, pulled out a KFC container from a plastic bag, and began eating the meat while standing at the counter. He remained in the restaurant until security was called.