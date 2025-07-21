Singer Badshah Angry at man Eating Chicken in ISKCON Restaurant

Man Eats Non-Vegetarian Food in ISKCON Temple: A man was seen eating chicken at an ISKCON temple restaurant, a place where even mentioning non-vegetarian food is considered taboo. He not only ate the chicken himself but also offered it to others present. A video of this incident has gone viral on social media, sparking outrage, including from famous Bollywood singer and rapper Badshah, who expressed his anger.
The man in the viral video, reportedly an African national, entered the ISKCON restaurant with a KFC meal and openly consumed chicken in front of devotees. Following the video's viral spread, Badshah tweeted his anger.
The incident reportedly took place in London. The video shows an African-British man deliberately entering the ISKCON 'Govind' restaurant and asking if it is a vegan restaurant. Upon receiving an affirmative answer, he further inquired about the absence of meat. The women at the counter confirmed that the restaurant served no meat, onions, or garlic. The man then laughed, pulled out a KFC container from a plastic bag, and began eating the meat while standing at the counter. He remained in the restaurant until security was called.
Many have condemned the man's behaviour and demanded action against him. Social media users are questioning the repeated targeting of their religion and expressing anger at the incident, calling for strong action against the individual.