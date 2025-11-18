Singer Zubeen Garg's Wife Gets Emotional on His Birthday, Shares Heartfelt Post on Social Media

Zubeen Garg’s wife, Garima Saikia Garg, is an incredibly multi-talented personality. Garima, who married Zubeen on 4 February 2002, is not only an excellent costume designer but has also carved out her own distinct identity in the world of filmmaking. She has repeatedly impressed audiences with her talent in Assamese cinema. Her work in films like Mission China, Kanchanjangha, and Sikar has been widely appreciated. Garima is not just popular in films but is also adored on social media. She has over 200,000 followers on Instagram, who constantly shower love on her posts and updates. All in all, Garima Saikia Garg is a personality who, while honoring Zubeen Garg’s legacy, has also achieved a special place for herself through her own hard work.