Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Bihar Election 2025

Delhi Blast

Weather

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Bollywood

Singer Zubeen Garg's Wife Gets Emotional on His Birthday, Shares Heartfelt Post on Social Media

Singer Zubeen Garg's wife, Garima Saikia Garg, shared an emotional post on his birthday. Read the full story to know more.

2 min read
Google source verification

Mumbai

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 18, 2025

Zubeen Garg Birthday Wife Post

Zubeen Garg Birthday Wife Post (Image: Instagram)

Zubeen Garg Birthday Wife Post: Zubeen Garg, famous for his song 'Ya Ali, Madad Ali', who captivated the world with his voice nearly two months ago, has fallen silent forever. A tragic incident during scuba diving in Singapore has shaken the music industry. Had luck favoured him, Zubeen would have been celebrating his 53rd birthday today, November 18.

On this birthday, his wife Garima Saikia Garg shared an emotional post on social media, which brought tears to the eyes of every fan.

On September 19, Zubeen went into the sea for scuba diving, but a few hours later, his body was found floating in the waves. He had arrived to perform at the North East India Festival, which was to begin the next day, but fate snatched the stage from him earlier. The event was subsequently cancelled. The entire country is in shock over his untimely death, and fans still hold his memories dear.

Wife Garima Saikia Garg Writes an Emotional Post

On Zubeen Garg's birthday, his wife Garima Saikia Garg shared a heartwarming post. She wrote, "From this birth to every birth, we will write our story together, Goldie… Happy birthday. Wherever you are, stay safe."

Along with the note, Garima has also shared several pictures. In these photos, their laughter, the beautiful moments they spent together, and glimpses of their loving journey are clearly visible. Each photo reflects their deep love and unbreakable bond.

When did they get married; who is Garima Saikia?

Zubeen Garg’s wife, Garima Saikia Garg, is an incredibly multi-talented personality. Garima, who married Zubeen on 4 February 2002, is not only an excellent costume designer but has also carved out her own distinct identity in the world of filmmaking. She has repeatedly impressed audiences with her talent in Assamese cinema. Her work in films like Mission China, Kanchanjangha, and Sikar has been widely appreciated. Garima is not just popular in films but is also adored on social media. She has over 200,000 followers on Instagram, who constantly shower love on her posts and updates. All in all, Garima Saikia Garg is a personality who, while honoring Zubeen Garg’s legacy, has also achieved a special place for herself through her own hard work.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Bollywood

Bollywood News

Entertainment

Published on:

18 Nov 2025 02:36 pm

English News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Singer Zubeen Garg's Wife Gets Emotional on His Birthday, Shares Heartfelt Post on Social Media

Big News

View All

Bollywood

Entertainment

Trending

Jaaved Jaaferi: From Troubled Bond with Father Jagdeep to Bollywood Fame

Jaaved Jaaferi hated father superstar Jagdeep actor married top Pakistani actress now big reveals on life
Bollywood

Famous Singer Humane Sagar Dies at 34, Mother Accuses Manager of Serious Allegations

Humane Sagar Passed Away
Entertainment

Breaking the Filmy Tradition: Dharmendra’s Daughter-in-law Deepti Bhatnagar Finds Fame as a Travel Vlogger

धर्मेंद्र की वो बहू, जो है फेमस व्लॉगर, शाहरुख खान की ट्रेनिंग के बाद भी, जानें फिल्मों क्यों से बनाई दूरी?
Entertainment

Big B Pens Emotional Tribute After Kamini Kaushal’s Demise

Amitabh Bachchan emotional
Bollywood

Actor Sonu Sood’s Fan Waits Five Years With His Photo, Emotional Video Surfaces

Sonu Sood Fan Video Post (1)
Bollywood
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Women's World Cup 2025

PM Modi

Bihar Elections 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.