Singer Zubeen Garg's Wife Gets Emotional on His Birthday, Shares Heartfelt Post on Social Media

Zubeen Garg Birthday Wife Post (Image: Instagram)
Zubeen Garg Birthday Wife Post: Zubeen Garg, famous for his song 'Ya Ali, Madad Ali', who captivated the world with his voice nearly two months ago, has fallen silent forever. A tragic incident during scuba diving in Singapore has shaken the music industry. Had luck favoured him, Zubeen would have been celebrating his 53rd birthday today, November 18.
On this birthday, his wife Garima Saikia Garg shared an emotional post on social media, which brought tears to the eyes of every fan.
On September 19, Zubeen went into the sea for scuba diving, but a few hours later, his body was found floating in the waves. He had arrived to perform at the North East India Festival, which was to begin the next day, but fate snatched the stage from him earlier. The event was subsequently cancelled. The entire country is in shock over his untimely death, and fans still hold his memories dear.
On Zubeen Garg's birthday, his wife Garima Saikia Garg shared a heartwarming post. She wrote, "From this birth to every birth, we will write our story together, Goldie… Happy birthday. Wherever you are, stay safe."
Along with the note, Garima has also shared several pictures. In these photos, their laughter, the beautiful moments they spent together, and glimpses of their loving journey are clearly visible. Each photo reflects their deep love and unbreakable bond.
Zubeen Garg’s wife, Garima Saikia Garg, is an incredibly multi-talented personality. Garima, who married Zubeen on 4 February 2002, is not only an excellent costume designer but has also carved out her own distinct identity in the world of filmmaking. She has repeatedly impressed audiences with her talent in Assamese cinema. Her work in films like Mission China, Kanchanjangha, and Sikar has been widely appreciated. Garima is not just popular in films but is also adored on social media. She has over 200,000 followers on Instagram, who constantly shower love on her posts and updates. All in all, Garima Saikia Garg is a personality who, while honoring Zubeen Garg’s legacy, has also achieved a special place for herself through her own hard work.
