Sky Force Box Office Collections: Akshay Kumar’s Film Soars on Day 7

Sky Force Box Office Collection Day 7: Akshay Kumar’s Sky Force has completed 7 days since its release. The film has raked in a phenomenal amount in just one week.

MumbaiJan 31, 2025 / 09:46 am

Patrika Desk

Sky Force Box Office Day 7

Sky Force Box Office Day 7: Seven days have passed since the release of the film Sky Force. The film continues to perform exceptionally well in theatres. Makers are overjoyed with the film’s success, while many fans are hailing it as Akshay Kumar’s 2025 superhit. Viewers are also highly appreciative of Veer Pahariya’s acting. Sky Force, which opened to a phenomenal response, has continued its impressive run on its seventh day. The film is receiving immense love from audiences. Notably, it is poised to soon enter the ₹100 crore club. Thursday’s figures are in, and fans are ecstatic about the film’s success.

Sky Force Continues its Triumphant Run on Day 7 (Sky Force Box Office Collection Day 7)

Besides Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya, Sky Force stars Sara Ali Khan and Nimrat Kaur. The pairing of Sara and Veer is proving popular with fans. The film has also witnessed a spectacular box office performance in its first week. On its seventh day, Thursday, 30 January, Sky Force raked in a phenomenal ₹5.50 crore. The film’s total earnings now stand at ₹86.50 crore.

Sky Force’s Story Revolves Around the Indo-Pak War

The budget of Sky Force is reportedly ₹160 crore. The film is based on a true event, depicting the 1965 Indo-Pakistani War. It narrates the story of the attack on Pakistan’s Sargodha airbase, a narrative that resonates deeply with audiences. Makers are expecting a storm of collections during the weekend.

