Sky Force Box Office Collections: Akshay Kumar’s Film Soars on Day 7

Sky Force Continues its Triumphant Run on Day 7 (Sky Force Box Office Collection Day 7) Besides Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya, Sky Force stars Sara Ali Khan and Nimrat Kaur. The pairing of Sara and Veer is proving popular with fans. The film has also witnessed a spectacular box office performance in its first week. On its seventh day, Thursday, 30 January, Sky Force raked in a phenomenal ₹5.50 crore. The film’s total earnings now stand at ₹86.50 crore.

Sky Force’s Story Revolves Around the Indo-Pak War The budget of Sky Force is reportedly ₹160 crore. The film is based on a true event, depicting the 1965 Indo-Pakistani War. It narrates the story of the attack on Pakistan’s Sargodha airbase, a narrative that resonates deeply with audiences. Makers are expecting a storm of collections during the weekend.