Sky Force Box Office Day 8: Sky Force Rocks on Friday, Collection Takes Off on 8th Day

Sky Force Box Office Collection Day 8 Sky Force could prove lucky for Akshay Kumar as, after a long time, one of his films has performed well at the box office. The year 2024 hasn’t been particularly good for him. This film also features Veer Pahariya alongside Akshay, marking his debut. His performance in the film is also highly praised. Talking about the film’s collection, on its eighth day of release, i.e., Friday, 31 January, the film grossed ₹2.75 crore. Following this, the film’s total earnings have reached ₹89.25 crore.

Akshay’s Sky Force: A Highly Emotional Story The budget of Sky Force is reported to be ₹160 crore. The film has already recouped half of its budget. Looking at the film’s collection so far, it’s clear that it’s about to cross the ₹100 crore mark very soon. It can be said that the film will cross the ₹100 crore mark this weekend. Sky Force is directed by Abhishek Anil Kapoor and Sandeep Kelwani. Talking about the film’s story, Sky Force depicts the 1965 Indo-Pakistani air war.