scriptSohail Khan's Ex-Wife Seema Sajdeh Opens Up About Life After Divorce and Relationship | Latest News | Patrika News
Bollywood

Sohail Khan's Ex-Wife Seema Sajdeh Opens Up About Life After Divorce and Relationship

Sohail Khan’s ex-wife Seema Sajdeh recently opened up about her divorce and past relationship. In an interview, she also discussed life after the divorce.

Apr 20, 2025 / 06:27 pm

Patrika Desk

sohail-khan-ex-wife-seema-sajdeh-on-divorce-life-relationship-vikram-ahuja

सोहेल खान और सीमा सजदेह

Sohail Khan’s Ex-Wife Seema Sajdeh: Seema Sajdeh married Bollywood actor Sohail Khan in 1998. She was a daughter-in-law in the Salman Khan family. This relationship ended in divorce in 2002. Years later, Seema has openly discussed how this divorce has shaped her life and commented on relationships.

Life After Divorce

In a podcast show, ‘The Healing Circle’, Seema Sajdeh shared that during her marriage, she became quite dependent on her husband. She stated, “In marriage, it’s easy to be carefree and leave everything to the other person.” However, after the divorce, she had to manage things like health insurance, finances, and post-surgery responsibilities alone.

Lessons Learned from Divorce

She mentioned that she now views this life change positively. “I’ve learned to dine alone, travel alone, and enjoy my own company,” she said. Seema believes she is now stronger and more self-reliant than ever before. She added, “Today, I feel I have become a much better person.”
Sohail Khan Ex Wife Seema Sajdeh
Sohail Khan’s family and ex-wife Seema

Is Seema Sajdeh Dating Someone?

Regarding her personal life, Seema is reportedly dating Vikram Ahuja. They have been seen together on several occasions. She also discussed relationships.

Seema Sajdeh on Affairs

Seema stated, “Honestly, an affair isn’t a deal-breaker. We are human. You move on, and it also depends on what kind of affair it was. Even if you’re thinking about someone, you’ve essentially cheated. The real deal-breaker is seeing how you both move forward in life. Life is short, live it and be happy. Laughter is the best medicine, and the day you stop laughing together, it’s over.”

News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Sohail Khan's Ex-Wife Seema Sajdeh Opens Up About Life After Divorce and Relationship

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

JEE Main 2025 Result: Seven Rajasthan Students Score Perfect 100

Education News

JEE Main 2025 Result: Seven Rajasthan Students Score Perfect 100

1 day ago

JEE Main 2025: Mother takes 3-year leave, son secures first rank

Special

JEE Main 2025: Mother takes 3-year leave, son secures first rank

1 day ago

Four Dead, Several Trapped as Four-Storey Building Collapses in Delhi's Mustafabad

National News

Four Dead, Several Trapped as Four-Storey Building Collapses in Delhi's Mustafabad

1 day ago

Modi-Musk Talk: Tesla, Starlink India Entry on the Cards?

World

Modi-Musk Talk: Tesla, Starlink India Entry on the Cards?

1 day ago

Latest Bollywood

Salman Khan's Spy Thriller Shelved After Finalizing Title

Bollywood

Salman Khan's Spy Thriller Shelved After Finalizing Title

1 hour ago

Tamannaah Bhatia and John Abraham Reunite for Rohit-Directed Action Film

Bollywood

Tamannaah Bhatia and John Abraham Reunite for Rohit-Directed Action Film

2 hours ago

Akshay Kumar's 'Kesari 2' Beats Sunny Deol's 'Jaat' at Box Office on Day 2

Bollywood

Akshay Kumar's 'Kesari 2' Beats Sunny Deol's 'Jaat' at Box Office on Day 2

3 hours ago

Emraan Hashmi's "Ground Zero" Premieres in Srinagar After 38 Years

Bollywood

Emraan Hashmi's "Ground Zero" Premieres in Srinagar After 38 Years

21 hours ago

Trending Entertainment News

Sohail Khan's Ex-Wife Seema Sajdeh Opens Up About Life After Divorce and Relationship

बॉलीवुड

Sohail Khan's Ex-Wife Seema Sajdeh Opens Up About Life After Divorce and Relationship

in 5 hours

Salman Khan's Spy Thriller Shelved After Finalizing Title

बॉलीवुड

Salman Khan's Spy Thriller Shelved After Finalizing Title

1 hour ago

Tamannaah Bhatia and John Abraham Reunite for Rohit-Directed Action Film

बॉलीवुड

Tamannaah Bhatia and John Abraham Reunite for Rohit-Directed Action Film

2 hours ago

Akshay Kumar's 'Kesari 2' Beats Sunny Deol's 'Jaat' at Box Office on Day 2

बॉलीवुड

Akshay Kumar's 'Kesari 2' Beats Sunny Deol's 'Jaat' at Box Office on Day 2

3 hours ago

Emraan Hashmi's "Ground Zero" Premieres in Srinagar After 38 Years

बॉलीवुड

Emraan Hashmi's "Ground Zero" Premieres in Srinagar After 38 Years

21 hours ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.