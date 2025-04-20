Sohail Khan's Ex-Wife Seema Sajdeh Opens Up About Life After Divorce and Relationship

Life After Divorce In a podcast show, ‘The Healing Circle’, Seema Sajdeh shared that during her marriage, she became quite dependent on her husband. She stated, “In marriage, it’s easy to be carefree and leave everything to the other person.” However, after the divorce, she had to manage things like health insurance, finances, and post-surgery responsibilities alone.

Lessons Learned from Divorce She mentioned that she now views this life change positively. “I’ve learned to dine alone, travel alone, and enjoy my own company,” she said. Seema believes she is now stronger and more self-reliant than ever before. She added, “Today, I feel I have become a much better person.”