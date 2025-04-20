Sohail Khan's Ex-Wife Seema Sajdeh Opens Up About Life After Divorce and Relationship

Sohail Khan’s Ex-Wife Seema Sajdeh: Seema Sajdeh married Bollywood actor Sohail Khan in 1998. She was a daughter-in-law in the Salman Khan family. This relationship ended in divorce in 2002. Years later, Seema has openly discussed how this divorce has shaped her life and commented on relationships.
Life After Divorce
In a podcast show, ‘The Healing Circle’, Seema Sajdeh shared that during her marriage, she became quite dependent on her husband. She stated, “In marriage, it’s easy to be carefree and leave everything to the other person.” However, after the divorce, she had to manage things like health insurance, finances, and post-surgery responsibilities alone.
Lessons Learned from Divorce
She mentioned that she now views this life change positively. “I’ve learned to dine alone, travel alone, and enjoy my own company,” she said. Seema believes she is now stronger and more self-reliant than ever before. She added, “Today, I feel I have become a much better person.”
Is Seema Sajdeh Dating Someone?
Regarding her personal life, Seema is reportedly dating Vikram Ahuja. They have been seen together on several occasions. She also discussed relationships.
Seema Sajdeh on Affairs
Seema stated, “Honestly, an affair isn’t a deal-breaker. We are human. You move on, and it also depends on what kind of affair it was. Even if you’re thinking about someone, you’ve essentially cheated. The real deal-breaker is seeing how you both move forward in life. Life is short, live it and be happy. Laughter is the best medicine, and the day you stop laughing together, it’s over.”