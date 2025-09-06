Son Revives Father's Flopped Film, Achieving Success 22 Years Later

Two Films With the Same Name: Bollywood has seen many films made with the same title. But do you know how different the stories of two films with the same name can be? We're talking about 'Agneepath', released first in 1990 and then again in 2012.
In 1990, Yash Johar, under his production house Dharma Productions, produced 'Agneepath'. Mukul S. Anand directed this film, starring Amitabh Bachchan, Neelam Kothari, Mithun Chakraborty, Danny Denzongpa, and Archana Puran Singh. The film's story follows Vijay Dinanath Chauhan, a young man who enters Mumbai's underworld to avenge his father's death.
Sadly, despite its stellar cast and storyline, the film flopped at the box office. Yash Johar was deeply affected by this failure. His son, Karan Johar, mentions this in his autobiography, 'An Unsuitable Boy'.
Twenty-two years later, Karan Johar decided to remake 'Agneepath', fulfilling his father's unfulfilled dream. This time, Hrithik Roshan played Vijay Dinanath Chauhan, with Karan Malhotra directing. The film, with a budget exceeding ₹58 crore, was released in 2012. This version was a box office triumph, grossing over ₹193 crore. Its superhit status helped Karan Johar restore the honour his father had missed due to the first film's failure.
Both 'Agneepath' films share a title, but their narratives and outcomes differ significantly. The first was a flop; the second, a superhit. This demonstrates that two films with the same name can have vastly different fates. Karan Johar created a new chapter by remaking 'Agneepath' to fulfill his father's dream. The film's success not only dominated the box office but also established Karan Johar as a successful producer.