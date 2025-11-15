Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Bollywood

Sonakshi Sinha's Husband Zaheer Iqbal Addresses Conversion Rumours After Wedding

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal recently went on a promotional trip to Abu Dhabi. The couple shared a video blog of their trip on YouTube. Read the full story to know more.

Mumbai

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 15, 2025

Zaheer Iqbal Big Statement on wife Sonakshi Sinha Conversion

Sonakshi and Zaheer (Image: Patrika)

Sonakshi and Zaheer Iqbal: The marriage of Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal became a major topic of discussion when it happened. Sonakshi chose Zaheer as her life partner against her family's wishes, which is why the couple opted for a court marriage instead of a Hindu or Muslim ceremony. This led to people labelling it as 'love jihad'.

After Sonakshi and Zaheer's wedding, there were speculations that the actress would convert to her husband's religion. Approximately one year after the marriage, Zaheer himself has made a significant statement regarding Sonakshi's religious conversion, which has quickly gone viral on social media. People are commenting and sharing their opinions.

Zaheer Iqbal comments on Sonakshi Sinha's religious conversion

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal recently went on a promotional trip to Abu Dhabi. The couple shared a video blog of their trip on YouTube. In this video, Sonakshi appears very excited to visit a mosque. It was in response to this excitement that Zaheer addressed the trolls.

Sonakshi reveals it's her first time visiting a mosque

In the vlog, Sonakshi Sinha begins her travelogue by saying, "Today we are in Abu Dhabi, and our trip is going to be quite normal. Abu Dhabi Tourism has invited us to explore the beauty of the city, and they have prepared a fantastic itinerary for us." Following this, Sonakshi mentions that her first stop will be the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, and she is very excited because it will be her first time visiting a mosque. "I have been to temples and churches, but never to a mosque," she added.

Sonakshi Sinha responds to trolls

Reacting to Sonakshi's statement, Zaheer Iqbal immediately makes a humorous comment in the video. He sarcastically says, "Just to clarify, I am not taking her for religious conversion. We are going to see it because it is very beautiful." Sonakshi quickly responded to Zaheer's comment by saying, "Special Marriage Act, Zindabad!"

Fans are commenting

With their witty responses, Sonakshi and Zaheer have effectively shut down the trolls who frequently spread rumours about religious conversion concerning their relationship. Fans are thoroughly enjoying the couple's candid approach. One user wrote, "I love how Zaheer subtly gives trolls a fitting reply. The real Sona has found her real gold in Zaheer." Another commented, "I really like her husband. He is very funny. His wit is amazing." A third user wrote, "Their pair is the most beautiful."

