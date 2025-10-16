Sonakshi Sinha's Pregnancy Rumours Swirl as Zaheer Iqbal Touches Her Belly in Viral Video

Sonakshi Sinha Pregnancy: A Bollywood couple whose love and marriage became a major topic of discussion. Even her father refused to attend his own daughter's wedding. We are talking about Sonakshi Sinha, who, despite being Hindu, married Muslim Zaheer Iqbal in a court marriage and started her family. It has been over a year since the couple's wedding. Now, news is emerging that she is pregnant. Recently, Sonakshi Sinha arrived at a fashion show with her husband Zaheer Iqbal. Fans, watching the videos from the fashion show, speculated that Sonakshi Sinha was pregnant, and then another video of the couple surfaced. In this video, Zaheer gave a big hint about Sonakshi's pregnancy. He placed his hand on Sonakshi's stomach and spoke his heart out.