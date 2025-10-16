Sonakshi Sinha's Pregnancy Rumours Swirl as Zaheer Iqbal Touches Her Belly in Viral Video

Sonakshi and Zaheer (Image: Patrika)
Sonakshi Sinha Pregnancy: A Bollywood couple whose love and marriage became a major topic of discussion. Even her father refused to attend his own daughter's wedding. We are talking about Sonakshi Sinha, who, despite being Hindu, married Muslim Zaheer Iqbal in a court marriage and started her family. It has been over a year since the couple's wedding. Now, news is emerging that she is pregnant. Recently, Sonakshi Sinha arrived at a fashion show with her husband Zaheer Iqbal. Fans, watching the videos from the fashion show, speculated that Sonakshi Sinha was pregnant, and then another video of the couple surfaced. In this video, Zaheer gave a big hint about Sonakshi's pregnancy. He placed his hand on Sonakshi's stomach and spoke his heart out.
The video of Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal that is rapidly going viral is from Ramesh Taurani's Diwali party. When the couple arrived at the event, everyone started talking about their pregnancy. The couple then posed for the paparazzi. At that moment, Zaheer, placing his hand on Sonakshi's stomach, said, "Asli sona". Sonakshi Sinha herself was surprised and loudly took Zaheer's name and started laughing. After this, Zaheer Iqbal said he was joking.
People are calling this video of Zaheer and Sonakshi the best so far. One user wrote, "Sonakshi and Zaheer's pair is very good." Another wrote, "Perhaps Zaheer was giving us a hint." A third wrote, "Perhaps Zaheer said the real thing in jest." Another wrote, "He is hinting to us that she is going to give birth to their child." Another wrote, "Zaheer's pranks are fantastic." Another wrote, "Zaheer Iqbal is absolutely husband material who likes to joke with his wife."
It is worth noting that fans love the pair of Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal, and cute videos of the two often go viral on social media. However, fans of both want them to share good news with their fans soon, and in this context, this joke by the couple seems real to many of their fans. But neither Sonakshi nor Zaheer has spoken openly about it.
It is worth mentioning that many videos of Zaheer Iqbal surface on social media where he is seen pranking his wife Sonakshi Sinha. Fans love this playful bonding between Sonakshi and Zaheer very much.
