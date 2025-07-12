12 July 2025,

Saturday

Sonu Nigam and Raju Kalakar’s Performance Creates a Social Media Sensation

Famous singer Sonu Nigam is now collaborating with viral internet sensation Raju Kalakar. A video of them together is rapidly going viral on social media.

Mumbai

Patrika Desk

Jul 12, 2025

सोनू निगम के साथ राजू कलाकार का धमाकेदार परफॉर्मेंस, वीडियो ने मचाई सनसनी
(Source- Sonu Nigam X)

Sonu Nigam: A video has been going viral on social media for the past few days. In it, a man is seen singing the song 'Dil Pe Chalaai Churiyaan' from the 30-year-old film Bewafaa Sanam and playing two pieces of stone. The singer, Raju Bhatt, also known as Raju Kalakar, became an overnight sensation because of this viral video. The original singer of the song, Sonu Nigam, also met Raju, a video of which is being well-received by fans.

Raju Kalakar's Performance with Sonu Nigam

Bollywood's famous singer Sonu Nigam is now collaborating with the viral internet sensation Raju Kalakar, who has captivated audiences with his stone-tapping version of 'Dil Pe Chalaai Churiyaan'. A recent video shared by T-Series shows Sonu and Raju singing this viral song together. Raju created the rhythm using two stones, while Sonu showcased his magical voice.

The Video Creates a Sensation

At the end of the video, the two are seen embracing each other. Sonu Nigam shared the video and wrote, "Get ready for a surprise coming Monday morning at 11 am." The viral individual's real name is Raju Bhatt, originally from Rajasthan, currently residing in Surat, Gujarat. After the video went viral, he became known as "Raju Kalakar". His fortunes have soared since his rise to viral fame.

Published on:

12 Jul 2025 04:42 pm

