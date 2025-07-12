Sonu Nigam and Raju Kalakar’s Performance Creates a Social Media Sensation

Sonu Nigam: A video has been going viral on social media for the past few days. In it, a man is seen singing the song 'Dil Pe Chalaai Churiyaan' from the 30-year-old film Bewafaa Sanam and playing two pieces of stone. The singer, Raju Bhatt, also known as Raju Kalakar, became an overnight sensation because of this viral video. The original singer of the song, Sonu Nigam, also met Raju, a video of which is being well-received by fans.