Sonu Nigam lashes out at fan, mentions Pulwama attack

In the video, Sonu Nigam is seen reacting angrily to a fan’s ‘rude’ demand. He stated that he has always shown love and respect for the Kannada language, but he did not appreciate the fan’s threatening behaviour.

What Sonu Nigam Said Sonu Nigam said that he loves singing Kannada songs and respects the people of Karnataka. He said, “I have sung songs in all languages, and some of the best songs of my life are in Kannada.” He also mentioned that whenever he performs in Karnataka, he always comes with respect because the people of Karnataka consider him their family.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Namma Bengaluru (@nammabengaluroo) Mention of the Pahlgam Attack Sonu Nigam revealed that a fan angrily demanded a Kannada song. He said, “I didn’t like it that a boy, younger than me, was threatening me, ‘Kannada, Kannada’.” He also added that such incidents can lead to problems like Pahalgam. Sonu Nigam revealed that a fan angrily demanded a Kannada song. He said, “I didn’t like it that a boy, younger than me, was threatening me, ‘Kannada, Kannada’.” He also added that such incidents can lead to problems like Pahalgam.