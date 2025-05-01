scriptSonu Nigam lashes out at fan, mentions Pulwama attack | Latest News | Patrika News
Sonu Nigam lashes out at fan, mentions Pulwama attack

Sonu Nigam Expresses Anger: A video of Sonu Nigam scolding a fan during a college show in Bengaluru is going viral on social media. The singer is visibly upset by the fan’s behaviour.

May 01, 2025 / 04:04 pm

Patrika Desk

Sonu Nigam Gets Angry: Famous singer Sonu Nigam was seen getting angry during a live show in Bengaluru. The show took place at a college, and a video of the incident is going viral on social media.
In the video, Sonu Nigam is seen reacting angrily to a fan’s ‘rude’ demand. He stated that he has always shown love and respect for the Kannada language, but he did not appreciate the fan’s threatening behaviour.

What Sonu Nigam Said

Sonu Nigam said that he loves singing Kannada songs and respects the people of Karnataka. He said, “I have sung songs in all languages, and some of the best songs of my life are in Kannada.” He also mentioned that whenever he performs in Karnataka, he always comes with respect because the people of Karnataka consider him their family.
 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Namma Bengaluru (@nammabengaluroo)

Mention of the Pahlgam Attack

Sonu Nigam revealed that a fan angrily demanded a Kannada song. He said, “I didn’t like it that a boy, younger than me, was threatening me, ‘Kannada, Kannada’.” He also added that such incidents can lead to problems like Pahalgam.

Sonu Nigam Explains the Importance of Respect and Love

Sonu Nigam also gave an important message to his fans. He said, “If there is even one Kannada fan, I will sing in Kannada for him. Wherever I go in the world, if there is a Kannada fan, I will respectfully sing some songs in Kannada for him.” He appealed to his fans to avoid such ‘rude’ demands.

