Sonu Nigam’s ‘Bijuria’ Takes Social Media by Storm After 26 Years

Sonu Nigam is back with a bang after 26 years! His new song, 'Bijuriya,' featuring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor, has gone viral since its release. The magic of Sonu Nigam's voice, combined with the stunning chemistry between Varun and Janhvi, has captivated audiences.

Mumbai

Patrika Desk

Sep 03, 2025

Bijuria team and Sonu Nigam (Image: X)

Sonu Nigam: The new song 'Bijuria' from the Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor starrer film 'Sunny Sanskaari Ki Tulsi Kumari' has been released and is creating a buzz on the internet. The famous 90s singer Sonu Nigam has lent his voice to this song, and after 26 years, his magic has worked its charm once again.

Sonu Nigam's Explosive Performance

'Bijuria' is a party song in which Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor are seen dancing brilliantly. Along with Sonu Nigam's voice, Tanishk Bagchi's music is also creating a sensation in the song. This song will surely be heard in every party and function in the coming days. Varun Dhawan's fans are reminded of the hit song from his previous film 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania' after listening to this song. 'Bijuria' also has the same fun-filled atmosphere, which compels people to dance.

In the 'Main Tera Hero' Avatar

Since its release on Sony Music India's official YouTube channel, the song has received over 77,000 views, and users are praising it profusely in the comments. While one user has called Sonu Nigam a 'legend', another user says that Varun Dhawan has returned in his 'Main Tera Hero' avatar. Others have also appreciated Varun Dhawan's screen presence and energy levels and are expressing their craze for the song 'Bijuria'.

An Explosive Song

'Sunny Sanskaari Ki Tulsi Kumari' will be released in cinemas on 2 October. Besides Varun and Janhvi, Sanya and Rohit are also in important roles in the film. While sharing the song, the film's makers wrote, 'Warning! High voltage, nostalgia ahead!' 'Bijuria' is an explosive song, and with this song, Sonu Nigam has once again proved that he is still the king of the music industry.

Published on:

03 Sept 2025 05:26 pm

