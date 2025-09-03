Sonu Nigam’s ‘Bijuria’ Takes Social Media by Storm After 26 Years

'Bijuria' is a party song in which Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor are seen dancing brilliantly. Along with Sonu Nigam's voice, Tanishk Bagchi's music is also creating a sensation in the song. This song will surely be heard in every party and function in the coming days. Varun Dhawan's fans are reminded of the hit song from his previous film 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania' after listening to this song. 'Bijuria' also has the same fun-filled atmosphere, which compels people to dance.