Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

Bollywood

Sonu Sood’s Heartwarming Roadside Meeting with an Elderly Woman

A recent video of Sonu Sood is trending online. He is seen sitting with an elderly woman. Details are inside.

Mumbai

Patrika Desk

Aug 25, 2025

Sonu Sood Viral Video
सोनू सूद के लेटेस्ट वीडियो ने जीता फैंस का दिल (फोटो सोर्स: एक्टर एक्स अकाउंट)

Sonu Sood: Bollywood actor Sonu Sood is once again in the headlines, this time for his latest video. He frequently shares posts and videos on social media that touch people's hearts, whether by helping someone in need or by bringing hidden talent to light. He consistently remains a topic of discussion.

People know him not only as a hero but also as a good human being. During the lockdown, he won everyone's heart by helping those in need, and people still remember him for that.

He recently posted a video on his Instagram that has brought joy to many.

What the Actor Said in the Video

In this video, Sonu Sood is seen sitting next to an elderly woman. At the beginning of the video, he mentions that this Amma is an amazing singer. He then politely requests her to sing something. The elderly woman, smiling, begins to sing a Marathi song. Her tone, rhythm, and voice are so emotive that it touches the viewer's heart.

After the song, Sonu Sood praises her and smilingly says, "Very good, you are an artist." Hearing this, Amma's face lights up, and she blesses Sonu Sood.

Sonu Sood captured this entire moment on camera and shared it on Instagram with a heartwarming caption: "Everyone has talent. Some's remains hidden, some's is revealed. Amma, you are amazing. Ganpati Bappa Morya."

Fans Rejoice After Watching the Video

As soon as the video was posted, people started commenting on social media. It felt like a deluge of reactions. Someone wrote, "Sonu Sood, you are the real hero." Someone else said, "Amma's voice touched my heart." Many people also shared folded hands and heart emojis.

Share the news:

Related Topics

Entertainment

Published on:

25 Aug 2025 02:11 pm

English News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Sonu Sood’s Heartwarming Roadside Meeting with an Elderly Woman
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Bihar Elections 2025

PM Modi

Asia Cup 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.