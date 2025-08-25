Sonu Sood’s Heartwarming Roadside Meeting with an Elderly Woman

Sonu Sood: Bollywood actor Sonu Sood is once again in the headlines, this time for his latest video. He frequently shares posts and videos on social media that touch people's hearts, whether by helping someone in need or by bringing hidden talent to light. He consistently remains a topic of discussion.
People know him not only as a hero but also as a good human being. During the lockdown, he won everyone's heart by helping those in need, and people still remember him for that.
He recently posted a video on his Instagram that has brought joy to many.
In this video, Sonu Sood is seen sitting next to an elderly woman. At the beginning of the video, he mentions that this Amma is an amazing singer. He then politely requests her to sing something. The elderly woman, smiling, begins to sing a Marathi song. Her tone, rhythm, and voice are so emotive that it touches the viewer's heart.
After the song, Sonu Sood praises her and smilingly says, "Very good, you are an artist." Hearing this, Amma's face lights up, and she blesses Sonu Sood.
Sonu Sood captured this entire moment on camera and shared it on Instagram with a heartwarming caption: "Everyone has talent. Some's remains hidden, some's is revealed. Amma, you are amazing. Ganpati Bappa Morya."
As soon as the video was posted, people started commenting on social media. It felt like a deluge of reactions. Someone wrote, "Sonu Sood, you are the real hero." Someone else said, "Amma's voice touched my heart." Many people also shared folded hands and heart emojis.