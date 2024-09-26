‘Stree 3’ or ‘Bhediya 2’, which movie will be released first, Stree 2 star Rajkumar Rao revealed

Bhediya 2 Update Rajkumar Rao initially said that he didn’t know about the films, but soon revealed that ‘Bhediya 2’ might be released first. He explained that since ‘Stree 2’ has already been released, the audience might get to see Varun Dhawan’s comedy horror film before ‘Stree 3’ hits the theaters. Recently, in an interview, Rajkumar Rao revealed which film will be released first, ‘Stree 3’ or ‘Bhediya 2’.Rajkumar Rao initially said that he didn’t know about the films, but soon revealed that ‘Bhediya 2’ might be released first. He explained that since ‘Stree 2’ has already been released, the audience might get to see Varun Dhawan’s comedy horror film before ‘Stree 3’ hits the theaters.

Stree 3 Update When asked about ‘Stree 3’, the actor revealed that director Amar Kaushik has an idea for the film. He said that the film’s producer has a basic idea ready. The actor said, “It will be made, and we will try to make it better than parts 1 and 2.”