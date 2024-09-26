script‘Stree 3’ or ‘Bhediya 2’, which movie will be released first, Stree 2 star Rajkumar Rao revealed | Latest News | Patrika News
Bollywood

‘Stree 3’ or ‘Bhediya 2’, which movie will be released first, Stree 2 star Rajkumar Rao revealed

Stree 3 And Bhediya 2: Stree 2 star Rajkumar Rao has shared the latest update on Varun Dhawan’s Bhediya 2 and his own Stree 3 movie in an interview.

MumbaiSep 26, 2024 / 01:23 am

Patrika Desk

Stree 3 or Bhediya 2 which movie will come first Stree 2 star Rajkummar Rao reveals
Stree 3 And Bhediya 2 Update: Bollywood star Rajkumar Rao is currently basking in the success of his horror-comedy film ‘Stree 2’. His film also features a cameo by Varun Dhawan. Earlier, Rajkumar Rao was seen in a film ‘Bhediya’ of the same genre in 2022, starring Varun Dhawan.
Recently, in an interview, Rajkumar Rao revealed which film will be released first, ‘Stree 3’ or ‘Bhediya 2’.

Bhediya 2 Update

Stree 3 And Bhediya 2 Update
Rajkumar Rao initially said that he didn’t know about the films, but soon revealed that ‘Bhediya 2’ might be released first. He explained that since ‘Stree 2’ has already been released, the audience might get to see Varun Dhawan’s comedy horror film before ‘Stree 3’ hits the theaters.

Stree 3 Update

When asked about ‘Stree 3’, the actor revealed that director Amar Kaushik has an idea for the film. He said that the film’s producer has a basic idea ready. The actor said, “It will be made, and we will try to make it better than parts 1 and 2.”
Stree 3

Rajkumar Rao’s Upcoming Film

‘Stree 2’ also stars Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, and Aparshakti Khurana in key roles. Rajkumar Rao’s upcoming film is ‘Vikki Vidya Ka Wo Wala Video’ with Tripti Dimri, which is scheduled to release on October 11, 2024.

News / Entertainment / Bollywood / ‘Stree 3’ or ‘Bhediya 2’, which movie will be released first, Stree 2 star Rajkumar Rao revealed

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Former NIA Chief Enters BCCI, Assigned This Big Responsibility

Sports

Former NIA Chief Enters BCCI, Assigned This Big Responsibility

1 day ago

Explosion in Afghanistan, 3 Children Killed and 2 Injured

world

Explosion in Afghanistan, 3 Children Killed and 2 Injured

1 day ago

Fire breaks out in Canada’s hostel, 2 people die

world

Fire breaks out in Canada’s hostel, 2 people die

1 day ago

Ranthambore National Park: Tourists Who Came for Tiger Safari Were Confined to a Hotel, Know Why This Happened?

Special

Ranthambore National Park: Tourists Who Came for Tiger Safari Were Confined to a Hotel, Know Why This Happened?

1 day ago

Latest Bollywood

Ranbir Kapoor has launched his own brand, will now sell sneakers

Bollywood

Ranbir Kapoor has launched his own brand, will now sell sneakers

1 week ago

The Superstar of Bangladesh, created a sensation in Bollywood, became a famous actor while studying medicine, can you recognize him?

Bollywood

The Superstar of Bangladesh, created a sensation in Bollywood, became a famous actor while studying medicine, can you recognize him?

1 week ago

OTT Release: Ananya Pandey’s movie CTRL’s trailer has been released, AI has spread terror in life

Bollywood

OTT Release: Ananya Pandey’s movie CTRL’s trailer has been released, AI has spread terror in life

1 week ago

The condition of veteran actress Rehana Sultan has deteriorated, fighting for life and death in ICU

News

The condition of veteran actress Rehana Sultan has deteriorated, fighting for life and death in ICU

2 weeks ago

Trending Entertainment News

Arun Bali Death Anniversary: जिस दिन रिलीज हुई थी ‘गुडबाय’ फिल्म, उसी दिन दुनिया को अलविदा कह गए अरुण बाली

बॉलीवुड

Arun Bali Death Anniversary: जिस दिन रिलीज हुई थी ‘गुडबाय’ फिल्म, उसी दिन दुनिया को अलविदा कह गए अरुण बाली

4 hours ago

Song 2024: ‘दो पत्ती’ का पहला ‘ब्रेकअप’ गाना ‘रांझा’ रिलीज, कृति सैनन के साथ शहीर शेख करेंगे रोमांस

बॉलीवुड

Song 2024: ‘दो पत्ती’ का पहला ‘ब्रेकअप’ गाना ‘रांझा’ रिलीज, कृति सैनन के साथ शहीर शेख करेंगे रोमांस

5 hours ago

लंबाई बनी इस एक्ट्रेस के लिए मुसीबत, फिल्म इंडस्ट्री में नहीं हासिल कर पाईं ऊंचा मुकाम

बॉलीवुड

लंबाई बनी इस एक्ट्रेस के लिए मुसीबत, फिल्म इंडस्ट्री में नहीं हासिल कर पाईं ऊंचा मुकाम

6 hours ago

मध्य प्रदेश सरकार का बड़ा फैसला, इस फेमस डायरेक्टर को मिलेगा ‘किशोर कुमार’ सम्मान अवॉर्ड

बॉलीवुड

मध्य प्रदेश सरकार का बड़ा फैसला, इस फेमस डायरेक्टर को मिलेगा ‘किशोर कुमार’ सम्मान अवॉर्ड

6 hours ago

करण जौहर का फूटा गुस्सा, नोट में लिखा- … कुछ नकारात्मक लोगों के मुंह बंद हो सके

बॉलीवुड

करण जौहर का फूटा गुस्सा, नोट में लिखा- … कुछ नकारात्मक लोगों के मुंह बंद हो सके

7 hours ago

loader
Copyright © 2024 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.