‘Stree 3’ or ‘Bhediya 2’, which movie will be released first, Stree 2 star Rajkumar Rao revealed

Stree 3 And Bhediya 2 Update: Bollywood star Rajkumar Rao is currently basking in the success of his horror-comedy film ‘Stree 2’. His film also features a cameo by Varun Dhawan. Earlier, Rajkumar Rao was seen in a film ‘Bhediya’ of the same genre in 2022, starring Varun Dhawan.
Recently, in an interview, Rajkumar Rao revealed which film will be released first, ‘Stree 3’ or ‘Bhediya 2’.
Bhediya 2 Update
Rajkumar Rao initially said that he didn’t know about the films, but soon revealed that ‘Bhediya 2’ might be released first. He explained that since ‘Stree 2’ has already been released, the audience might get to see Varun Dhawan’s comedy horror film before ‘Stree 3’ hits the theaters.
Stree 3 Update
When asked about ‘Stree 3’, the actor revealed that director Amar Kaushik has an idea for the film. He said that the film’s producer has a basic idea ready. The actor said, “It will be made, and we will try to make it better than parts 1 and 2.”
Rajkumar Rao’s Upcoming Film
‘Stree 2’ also stars Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, and Aparshakti Khurana in key roles. Rajkumar Rao’s upcoming film is ‘Vikki Vidya Ka Wo Wala Video’ with Tripti Dimri, which is scheduled to release on October 11, 2024.