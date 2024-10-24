Strict Action Demand Against Nawazuddin Siddiqui for promoting Poker

Nawazuddin-Siddiqui-News Demand for Strict Action Surajya Abhiyan’s Maharashtra state coordinator Abhishek Murukate has written a letter to the Mumbai Police Commissioner and the Director-General of Maharashtra Police, raising this issue. The letter demands strict action against Siddiqui and Singh under the Maharashtra Civil Service (Discipline and Appeal) Rules 1979 and the Maharashtra Police Act 1951. Surajya Abhiyan’s Maharashtra state coordinator Abhishek Murukate has written a letter to the Mumbai Police Commissioner and the Director-General of Maharashtra Police, raising this issue. The letter demands strict action against Siddiqui and Singh under the Maharashtra Civil Service (Discipline and Appeal) Rules 1979 and the Maharashtra Police Act 1951.

Hindu Janajagruti Samiti The letter states, ‘It is disturbing because the police department registers cases against such people and arrests gamblers. The Hindu Janajagruti Samiti’s Surajya Abhiyan strongly condemns this, as it tarnishes the image of the Maharashtra police. If ignored, it may lead to more illegal and unethical advertisements using the police uniform.’

Advertisement Harmful and Insulting to Law Enforcement The letter further states, ‘It is disappointing that no police officer has been forced to take action against this application and it is unfortunate that others have to complain.’ ‘We also want the Home Minister of Maharashtra to take cognizance of this matter.’

The Hindu organization has emphasized that the advertisement is harmful and insulting to law enforcement. The Hindu Janajagruti Samiti has also demanded action from the Home Minister of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis, in this matter. Nawazuddin has not yet stated this matter.