Bollywood

Strict Action Demand Against Nawazuddin Siddiqui for promoting Poker

Nawazuddin Siddiqui: The actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui has been demanded strict action against him under the Maharashtra Police Act 1951.

MumbaiOct 24, 2024 / 05:19 pm

Patrika Desk

Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Nawazuddin Siddiqui: Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui has once again landed in controversy. His troubles have increased after a recent advertisement. In the advertisement, the actor is seen wearing a Maharashtra police officer’s uniform.

Nawazuddin is seen encouraging people to play poker on an app. According to a recent report, a Hindu organization has claimed that the advertisement is damaging the reputation of the Maharashtra police by linking it to gambling. The Hindu Janajagruti Samiti has written a letter to the Mumbai Police Commissioner and the Director-General of Maharashtra Police, demanding action against Siddiqui and Ankur Singh, the owner of Big Cash Poker.
Nawazuddin-Siddiqui-News
Nawazuddin-Siddiqui-News

Demand for Strict Action

Surajya Abhiyan’s Maharashtra state coordinator Abhishek Murukate has written a letter to the Mumbai Police Commissioner and the Director-General of Maharashtra Police, raising this issue. The letter demands strict action against Siddiqui and Singh under the Maharashtra Civil Service (Discipline and Appeal) Rules 1979 and the Maharashtra Police Act 1951.

Hindu Janajagruti Samiti

The letter states, ‘It is disturbing because the police department registers cases against such people and arrests gamblers. The Hindu Janajagruti Samiti’s Surajya Abhiyan strongly condemns this, as it tarnishes the image of the Maharashtra police. If ignored, it may lead to more illegal and unethical advertisements using the police uniform.’

Advertisement Harmful and Insulting to Law Enforcement

The letter further states, ‘It is disappointing that no police officer has been forced to take action against this application and it is unfortunate that others have to complain.’ ‘We also want the Home Minister of Maharashtra to take cognizance of this matter.’
The Hindu organization has emphasized that the advertisement is harmful and insulting to law enforcement. The Hindu Janajagruti Samiti has also demanded action from the Home Minister of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis, in this matter. Nawazuddin has not yet stated this matter.

