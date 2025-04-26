Sunil Shetty Urges Indians to Vacation in Kashmir After Pahalgam Attack

Suniel Shetty Comments on the Pahalgam Attack Suniel Shetty attended the Lata Dinanath Mangeshkar Award 2025 ceremony in Mumbai. During this event, he interacted with the media. When questioned about the Pahalgam terror attack, Shetty stated, “As citizens, we only need to do one thing. We must decide that our next holiday will be in Kashmir. We need to show the terrorists that we are not afraid, and truly, we are not afraid.”

Suniel Shetty Appeals to People to Visit Kashmir Shetty further added, “We need to show that dharma seva and karma are everything for us. In this case, God will see and respond. Therefore, as Indians, we must unite. We must not succumb to the fear that these people are trying to spread, but instead show our unity. Kashmir was ours, is ours, and will always be ours. Therefore, leaders, the army, and everyone is working towards this. From today onwards, our next holiday will be in Kashmir and nowhere else. Kashmiri children are not at fault in any of this.”