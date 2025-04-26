scriptSunil Shetty Urges Indians to Vacation in Kashmir After Pahalgam Attack | Latest News | Patrika News
Bollywood

Sunil Shetty Urges Indians to Vacation in Kashmir After Pahalgam Attack

Pahalgam Terror Attack: Five days after the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Sunil Shetty has made both an announcement and an appeal. Let’s find out what he said…

Apr 26, 2025 / 02:01 pm

Suniel Shetty Reacts to Kashmir Holiday: Bollywood’s handsome hunk, Suniel Shetty, has reacted to the recent terror attack in Pahalgam. His statement has surprised many. Shetty has declared that his next holiday will be in Kashmir. This statement has caused a stir on social media, with users interpreting it in various ways. Shetty has also appealed to people to visit Kashmir and spend their holidays there.

Suniel Shetty Comments on the Pahalgam Attack

Suniel Shetty attended the Lata Dinanath Mangeshkar Award 2025 ceremony in Mumbai. During this event, he interacted with the media. When questioned about the Pahalgam terror attack, Shetty stated, “As citizens, we only need to do one thing. We must decide that our next holiday will be in Kashmir. We need to show the terrorists that we are not afraid, and truly, we are not afraid.”

Suniel Shetty Appeals to People to Visit Kashmir

Shetty further added, “We need to show that dharma seva and karma are everything for us. In this case, God will see and respond. Therefore, as Indians, we must unite. We must not succumb to the fear that these people are trying to spread, but instead show our unity. Kashmir was ours, is ours, and will always be ours. Therefore, leaders, the army, and everyone is working towards this. From today onwards, our next holiday will be in Kashmir and nowhere else. Kashmiri children are not at fault in any of this.”

Fear Prevails After the Pahalgam Attack

Shetty also mentioned that he has spoken to officials on the phone. He is ready to visit Kashmir if asked to travel there. The actor said, “I have spoken to the officials that if, as tourists or as actors, we need to shoot or travel to Kashmir, we will definitely go.” It is noteworthy that since the attack on innocent people in Pahalgam, there has been an atmosphere of fear among people regarding visiting Kashmir.

